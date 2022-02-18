Dr. Carole Ann Boyd and Ma

Dr. Carole Ann receives Lucy Hobbs Project’s Icon Award

From Staff Reports

Dallas dentist Dr. Carole Ann Boyd has been awarded the Industry Icon Award by Benco Dental’s Lucy Hobbs Project, which honors women in dentistry for excellence in six different categories.

The Lucy Hobbs Project is named for Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor who earned her dental degree in 1886, a pioneer in the industry who advanced gender equality within the profession, leading with clinical proficiency and innovative thinking and then mentoring others to follow in her footsteps.

Dr. Boyd “manifests two beliefs in her career as an oral health care humanitarian: ‘When adversity strikes, persevere,’ and ‘Love trumps hate,’” a statement announcing the award. “In her first days as a dentist, and in the 37 years since, Dr. Boyd has demonstrated a commitment to the dental health of the LGBTQ community.”

The statement points out that as a new graduate of Baylor College of Dentistry, Dr. Boyd “treated HIV- and AIDS-positive patients with dignity when the disease carried extraordinary stigma. She was instrumental in creating the Ryan White Dental Clinic at the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, which she led as its inaugural dental director.”

Dr. Boyd earned a Dental Diagnostic Science Certificate at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio in 1992 and completed fellowships in geriatric dentistry and medical ethics. When she returned to Dallas after lecturing extensively and performing research, Dr. Boyd re-established dental operations at the Nelson-Tebedo Clinic and was its director of dental services for the next five years.

“In the past 25 years, her compassion and empathy have become a hallmark of her private practice, Carole Ann Boyd DDS PC General and Cosmetic Dentistry, in Dallas,” the announcement notes. “She is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Dallas County Dental Society and Organization for Safety and Asepsis Procedures, among others. Previously, Dr. Boyd was recognized with the Dallas Extra Mile Award for her service efforts.“

Dr. Boyd said that outside of her, it is her time spent in nature that helps keep her grounded, and often starts her days with a stop at the small pond on Turtle Creek to “be mindful and peaceful,” and she enjoys spending time canoeing, bird watching or scuba diving.

She also looks to her family to help her stay grounded, saying, “I have been best friends with my wife, Barbara Hudson, since 1981, and we have lived together since 1988. She has helped balance my life and tried to keep me from being too intense.

“Our dog, Max the giant poodle, helps keep both of us grounded and is an extraordinary example of pure love.”

Max is also well known as Dr. Boyd’s dental service dog, helping soothe patients’ worries and anxieties during dental visits.

As a teenager, Dr. Boyd said, she daydreamed about being a marine biologist or a photographer, but her path toward a career as a doctor had been set since she was very young. But, she added, “Fortunately, by middle age, I was able to enjoy my daydreams as serious hobbies.”

When asked what is the best advice she has ever given a patient or team member or colleague, Dr. Boyd replied, “Pace yourself. This career is not a sprint but a marathon. As a younger person, achievement meant so much to me that I often pushed myself harder than I should have. Burning the candle at both ends leads to burnout. “