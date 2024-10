Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Lake Avenue on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:10 p.m. That is the block directly behind Ojeda’s on Maple Avenue.

Police found Michael Deandre Reed, 41, with gunshot wounds and unresponsive. When Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived, he died before being transported to the hospital.

The case number is 151765-2024. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 214-671-3616 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.

— David Taffet