Adding a hat to one’s outfit is a sure-fire way to add more than a dash of fashion. But when the hat you add is from Tilley, you are adding as much function as fashion. And with winter just now about to get started in North Texas, a hand-made hat from the Canadian-based company will come in handy when it comes to keeping warm.

Tilley hats are guaranteed for life,. Handmade using a 41-step process created in in 1980 by sailor Alan Tilley then refined over the years since, Tilley hats fit low and loose, float, hide a secret pocket and block 98 percent of the sun’s harmful rays. You can choose from a variety of hats from bucket hats to fedoras to beanies and more, in a variety of colors and styles for men and women.

If you are looking for one to keep warm, consider the Montana Fedora, specially treated to repel both rain and snow with the added advantage of ear warmers that fold down from inside the brim ($135). Or maybe the Outback Waxed Cotton hat will better fit your needs. It provides maximum sun protection and has a synthetic wax finish that can withstand washing and repel the rain. There is also a hydrofil sweatband to wick moisture away, grommets for extra ventilation AND

Check out the Tilley website for more hats as well as hemp and cotton masks, hat shields and a variety of other products for folks with an active lifestyle — and those who want to LOOK like they live an active lifestyle!