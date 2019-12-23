It’s not too late to get last-minute gifts!

BE A UNICORN

One of the great pleasures in an electronic world is the very analogue joy of “game night.” But of course, there have been tons of developments in board games since Monopoly, Clue, Parcheesi… and even Cards Against Humanity. Some new card-based puzzlers from Unstable Games — the campily-named Unstable Unicorns and Llamas Unleashed — combine whimsy and strategy while building a stable of cards and betraying your friends. And learning to play together over some dip and brews makes it all the more fun.

$20. Available at UnstableUnicorns.com.

VIP MEMBERS ONLY

Here’s an out-of-the-box toy suggestion for you… like, there is no box. Why not get the loved one in your life a membership to an area art museum — the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth or any other institution that improves the lives of local Texans? OK, we’ll be the first to admit that maybe art isn’t a toy, but it is fun and good for kids and really, isn’t that what Christmas is about? Best of all: You can give it any time.

Visit the website of your favorite museum.

WELL, SHOOT

No matter how big the kid on your list is — 9, 11 or 36 — boys will be boys, and they like shooting things. The Max Morpher is intended for ages 8 and up, but adults will have full shooting off these soft projectiles up to 100 feet through a barrel that holds 10 “bullets” for rapid shooting and adjusts into four configurations.

From $19.97. Available at Walmart and other retailers.