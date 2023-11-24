(above, left) If there is a pet lover on your list, give them the opportunity to immortalize their beloved fur baby (or feathered baby or scaled baby). Dallas-based artist David Phillips offers 6-inch-by-9-inch ($200) and 9-inch-by-12-inch ($400) pencil drawings on archival paper (matting and framing not included). He can take photos of the pet or work from pre-existing images. Call 214-498-6273 for more information or to place an order. DRPhilips.net.

Lord knows, we all love our fur babies, and you probably know someone who can’t leave the house without having their fur baby’s fur all over them. If so, help them out with the FurZapper. Toss it in the laundry with your clothes, and everything comes out fur-free. Available at FurZapper.com, at Amazon.com and at Walmart. Starts at $12.88 for a two-pack.

SPORTS

(above, right) If tennis and racquetball had a kid, it would be pickleball. Apparently birthed in 1965 by a couple of bored families in Bainbridge Island, Wash., who couldn’t find enough badminton racquets for a game, pickleball has become the IT sport to play over the last couple of years. If there is a pickleball fanatic on your list this holiday season, check out ProXR Pickleball’s diverse line of premium pickleball paddles, including the Zane Navratil Signature carbon paddle, available at Amazon ($209.99). ProxrPickleball.com.

These Pegasus Pride Duffle Bags ($89) can be an ideal gift for fitness enthusiasts and travelers alike. Available in a wide array of identities, they cater to a diverse audience and offer a unique representation of personal identity that is not commonly found elsewhere. The company also offers a proud selection of Apple Watch Bands ($32) which allow your gift recipients to display their pride through their Apple Watch. Both at PegasusPride.co.