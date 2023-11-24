(above and below) You don’t have to be a star to accessorize like one! All you have to do is visit internationally-acclaimed jeweler and gemologist Joe Pacetti at J.Pacetti Precious Jewels. If you are looking for the perfect sparkle for the jewel of your life (or for yourself), check out these options: 14K gold, 9.5-inch bracelet, $9,885; 18K, 52.80 carats multi-color sapphire briolette necklace, $24,500; 16.40 blue topaz mosaic ring, $4,675, and gentleman’s 18K rose gold ring with a 17.64 carat rubellite stone, $28,750. JPacetti.com; sales by appointment only.

………………….

Fabrizio Sassano designs, makes and oversees production of his handmade designs in his studio in Mexico to offer an array of luxury jewelry — bracelets, necklaces, earrings, rings and more for men and women — and keep it all accessible. See the first Fabrizio Sassano Jewelry Christmas Collection online at FabrizioSassano.com.