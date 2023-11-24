We all know that person who has everything, making it ridiculously hard to give them a good gift. So how about this year giving them a gift by giving to someone else in their name?

There are so many worthy organizations in our community — at the local, state and national level. Pick your favorite cause and your favorite organization and donate to that in the name of your friend or loved one.

Fallout For Hope

One option you might not have heard about is Fallout for Hope, a fundraising campaign going on through Dec. 30, coordinated by the Fallout community on the Twitch streaming platform. Over the last three years Twitch streamers playing Fallout online have raised more than half a million dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with their annual Fallout for Hope campaign. This year, at least 400 streamers worldwide are participating, including a local streamer called SlothNinja. Help a good cause; help some kids and help SlothNinja reach her goal. Just go to

Tilt.fyi/2OrJ3WCUYM.

…………..