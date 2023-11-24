Vinyl makes a significant gift impression for your music lover and some big gay names have dropped some major vinyl packages this year. Shop these at major music retailers and online.

Cher’s album It’s A Man’s World is available as a special deluxe limited-edition vinyl box set that features a remastered version of the original 14-track UK album on 2 LPs, as well as a newly compiled double LP containing eleven rare remixes. The 4 LPs in the limited-edition box are each pressed on a different colored vinyl (red, blue, green and yellow). The box includes an exclusive, numbered lithograph of an iconic photograph of Cher.

Celebrating 15 years, Lady Gaga and Interscope Records dropped a limited edition translucent blue vinyl of The Fame which features the diamond singles “Just Dance,” “Poker Face” and “Paparazzi.” Shop at LadyGaga.com.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were of course the pop phenoms WHAM! back in the 80s and just celebrated 40 years with the release of WHAM! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven was released as a deluxe vinyl singles 7” box set. The collection includes all the big singles such as “WHAM RAP! (Enjoy What You Do),” “Bad Boys,” “Club Tropicana,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Last Christmas,” “Everything She Wants” and “I’m Your Man!” as well as additional content.

What’s that sound? It’s The Sound of Music — the Super Deluxe Edition of one of the best-selling soundtracks ever, to be precise. Your favorite show queen will love this definitive set that includes every musical element from the show, along with 11 never-before-heard alternate takes and rare performances from the cast. And the accompanying Blu-Ray audio disc featuring the full score in hi-res audio and a new Dolby Atmos mix of the original 16-track soundtrack. Available Dec. 1 from OMK.CraftRecordings.com.

BOOKS

Dallasite Debra Gloria has more than 30 years of experience as a professional photographer. Now she has bundled those years of experience into her latest masterpiece: Sensuality: A Collection. This 185-page book, from Pride & Joy Publishing and Gracepoint Publishing, features a striking array of black-and-white images that break down stereotypes to present authentic portrayals of the human body and the emotions it evokes. It stands as an invitation to readers to embrace their own journeys of self-discovery, love and healing.

Sensuality: A Collection is available in hardcover at Amazon.com for $81.93 and at GracePointPublishing.com for $88.88. DebraGloriaPhotography.com.

Dolly. ’Nuf said. Seriously though, who doesn’t want Dolly Parton’s new memoir, Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones ($50), by Dolly with Holly George-Warren and Rebecca Seaver. And if such a person is out there, you don’t want them on your Christmas list! The book is full of behind-the-scenes stories from the legend’s life and career and photos of her most iconic looks and costumes from the 1960s to now. PenguinRandomHouse.com.

A coloring book might not top the list of gift ideas for the adults on your list. But don’t judge too soon! AlphaColoring Volume 2: Dreaming in Color Erotic Coloring Book ($45) may be just the perfect gift for your significant other, with their “20 pages of gorgeously-printed designs” they can transform into personal works of art. AlphaChanneling.com.