Trampolina of the Kinsey Sicks readies Dallas for holiday special

RICH LOPEZ | Staff Writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Spencer Brown isn’t one for the holiday season, with all its shopping and crowds, and yet, as a member of America’s favorite dragapella beautyshop quartet, the Kinsey Sicks, the group’s annual holiday show is his favorite.

The perennial Oy Vey in a Manger brings holiday cheer to the Uptown Players stage on Dec. 10 with a big side of irreverence. And Brown — or rather his alter ego Trampolina — is here for it.

“This is one of my favorites. You know, we’ve ruined a lot of Christmas classics,” Brown said recently by phone.

“People often say, ‘I can never hear Silent Night the same way.’”

Whether they are ruined or merely re-interpreted, Manger will feature such Kinsey Sicks classics as “God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians,” “Anchor Baby” and “Lusty the Snowman.”

And with two Jewish members of the group, Chanukah isn’t spared either with such songs as “Don’t Be Happy, Worry” and “I Had a Little Facial.”

“There’s just enough to delight and offend,” Brown noted.

Personally, Brown said, he doesn’t need the hullabaloo of the holidays. But this show, he said, has become his nontraditional tradition.

He and his fellow singers Jeff Manabat, Nathan Marken and J.B. McLendon bring their four-part harmonies and humor to their roles as Trampolina, Trixie, Winnie and Angel respectively, not only as entertainment but as commentary and satire. Manger, and other KS shows, has evolved throughout the years to not only bring some laughs but also get in a few jabs.

“They are ever-changing. We don’t shy away from hot topics or sensitive issues, but you know, we do it with a wink and a nod,” Brown said. “How do we talk about these things — especially during the holidays? This way, we have fun with it, and it’s in four-part harmony.”

It is this approach that perhaps explains the longevity of the Kinsey Sicks, which has been performing for almost a quarter-century now.

“The Kinsey Sicks has always been entertainment with a political voice, advocating for what’s right,” Brown said.

“When the group started in the ’90s, two of the original members were lawyers and activists. The group has been addressing issues such as AIDS, don’t ask, don’t tell [and] same-sex marriage since then.”

During the Trump administration, he said, there was no shortage of material. “I think that’s why we’ve been around so long. As long as there are social injustices, we’ll be here,” he added.

But then all of the sudden they weren’t “here,” thanks to a certain pandemic.

When the singers are together, they are usually creating content. However, all four of them live in different parts of the country, so lockdown wasn’t quite an ideal time.

“It was awful,” Brown said. “We spent a lot of last year making timely music videos and parodies. Our ‘Sound of Sirens’ was a more serious parody that went a bit viral.”

They found their approach had to be different, and, thanks to technology, the Kinsey Sicks was still in business.

“I spent a good chunk of last year video editing, that’s for sure. I did a few livestreams, and that was definitely my personal hell,” Brown said. “We certainly all learned new tricks to our trade.”

But the Kinsey Sicks are back on stage with the upcoming Uptown Players show and have a full schedule just ahead of them.

“After Dallas, we’re off to D.C. for two weeks and then head down to Puerto Vallarta with this show, and we’ll open a new show there,” he said.

Brown also assures that Oy Vey in a Manger is a family show with something for everyone: “Yeah, maybe if you’re the Addams family…or the Mansons,”

Oy Vey in a Manger opens Dec. 10 for a limited engagement through Dec. 12 at Uptown Players in the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Visit UptownPlayers.org for more information.

……………..

Holiday Preview

Thanksgiving is done. Black Friday and Mariah Carey now mark the holiday season to get you in a festive mood. Also, we’re still in COVID comeback mode, so venues are not holding back on stage shows and concerts. Here is a preview of some upcoming performances that can alleviate holiday stress and bring Christmas cheer.

Through Dec. 26: A Christmas Carol

The classic holiday tale and theater tradition has been adapted by Kevin Moriarty and will be directed by Christie Vela and choreographed by Joel Ferrell. Raphael Parry will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. At the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

DallasTheaterCenter.org.

Opening today: The Nutcracker

The Texas Ballet Theater presents this annual ballet of sugar plums, dancing nutcrackers and a villainous Rat King. Through Dec. 5 at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. and Dec. 10-26 at Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. TexasBalletTheater.org.

Opening today: Ebenezer Scrooge

Now in its 39th production, this has become a holiday tradition at the Pocket since 1982. Based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve intent on helping him change his jerky ways. Through Dec. 23 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 5400 Mockingbird Lane. PocketSandwich.com.

Opening today: Enchant

This holiday experience will feature gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market and meeting the Big Man himself – all before stepping into a magical Christmas light maze. Through Jan. 2 at Fair Park. EnchantChristmas.com.

Opening Dec. 2: A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker

The women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club decide to do a fundraiser and hire the Beaumont Ballet to perform The Nutcracker. Madge’s piña colada casserole unfortunately sickens the cast with food poisoning. Luckily, there is another dance troop in town — the Velvet Kittens Burlesque Dancers. Talk about your nutcracker. Presented by Mark-Brian Sonna. Through Dec. 26 at the Studio Theatre, 15650 Addison Road. MBSProductions.info.

Dec. 3: Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops

The concert tradition continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols featuring vocalists and the Dallas Symphony Chorus bringing Christmas magic to town. Through Dec. 12 at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

Opening Dec. 4: Scrooge in Rouge, An English Music Hall Carol

It’s 1899, and The Royal Music Hall Variety Players are set to open a production of A Christmas Carol. Most of the company has been stricken with food poisoning. Can the three remaining members — Charlie Schmaltz, Lottie Obbligato (a female impersonator), and Vesta Virile (a male impersonator) — soldier on alone for this musical performance of the Dickens classic? Preview performances Dec. 2 and 3. Through Dec. 24 at Stage West, 821 W Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. StageWest.org.

Dec. 10-12: Oy Vey in a Manger

Uptown Players presents America’s favorite dragapella beautyshop quartet, The Kinsey Sicks, in this holiday show where the four queens try to sell of their manger to avoid foreclosure — all in glorious four-part harmonies. With such reinterpretations of holiday classics, such as “God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians,” “Lusty the Snowman” and the new Christmas cuisine standard, “Soylent Night.” To insure equity and inclusivity, The Kinsey Sicks delivers irreverent Jewish satiric fare such as “Don’t Be Happy, Worry,” the Chanukah spa classic “I Had a Little Facial.” 8 p.m. at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.com.

Dec. 17: LeAnn Rimes: Home for the Holidays

The Grammy-winning singer from Garland performs an intimate evening of holiday classics and signature hits in this homecoming. 8 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

Dec. 17: The Nutty Nutcracker

The Texas Ballet Theater presents this humorous take on the classic holiday story. 8 p.m. at Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. TexasBalletTheater.org.

Dec. 17: Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

The Phantom singer will breathe new life into a bevy of holiday staples and festive fan favorites for the season. 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

Dec. 21: A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra | Jazz Series

From favorite hits to selections from the orchestra’s critically acclaimed album, A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas! This concert will bring the zing to the season. 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

— Rich Lopez