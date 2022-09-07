Way back in 1993, the Sanderson sisters woke up to discover they had been waiting 300 years for a virgin to light a candle. Well, it’s only been 19 years this go-round, and we are pretty dang sure that “virgin” has nothing to do with at least part of the story in Hocus Pocus 2. That part would be the part with Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté and Kahmora Hall.

Word is out that the three RuPaul’s Drag Race queens appear in the sequel to the 1993 classic. THEM.us, via Entertainment Weekly, is reporting that Ginger, Kornbread and Kamorah are performing in a drag show in which they are impersonating the Sanderson sisters when the sisters themselves show up.

With Bette Midler, Kathy Najimi and Sarah Jessica Parker reprising their roles as Winifred, Mary and Sarah from the original, Hocus Pocus 2 surely will be a wicked good time. Add Kornbread, Ginger and Kamorah, and we’re talking wicked witch ELEGANZAAAA!

— Tammye Nash