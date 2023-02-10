Dash for the Beads was founded in 2010 as a fundraiser for Oak Cliff schools

Black Tie Dinner is named a beneficiary in its earliest fundraising start

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

Black Tie Dinner usually names other organizations as beneficiaries of its efforts. Now Dash for the Beads has turned the tables on the fundraising powerhouse by naming Black Tie Dinner as one of its beneficiaries.

Dash for the Beads began in 2010 as a fundraiser for Oak Cliff schools. The 5K run and a one-mile walk was founded by now-Dallas City Councilman Chad West and David Sassano and is staged in conjunction with other Mardi Gras events that take place in and around Bishop Arts. Proceeds from the Dash benefit healthy eating and exercise programs in Oak Cliff schools, and Black Tie senior Co-Chair Regina Lyn Pierce said she hopes her organization’s participation will help raise even more money for the kids.

Dash for the Beads took a page out of Black Tie’s playbook and turned things on its head. While being named a beneficiary, Black Tie will have to work for the money. Lyn said the best way to do that was by adding another event to the morning’s roster of Dash events in Bishop Arts District on Sunday, Feb. 19. Participants can still register online for either the 5K run or one-mile walk for $25. But this year, they can also sign up for the all new 50-yard Dash in Heels. The fee is only $20 and Black Tie receives a portion of each registration fee.

Bring your own heels — minimum height two inches. Lyn suggests checking resale locations if you don’t have any heels already. Out of the Closet or Genesis in Oak Lawn might be good sources for extra-large drag queen pumps.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories; crossing the finish line first isn’t one of them. Instead, awards go to highest heel, best-dressed individual and best-dressed group. Great themes are encouraged for groups.

Prizes include a $500 voucher for care at Elevation Spine and Sports, $100 gift cards to Dakota’s and Sloane’s Corner and foot massage gift certificates from Pure Spa and Salon.

Lyn notes that Black Tie only benefits from Dash in Heels registrations, but people can participate in more than one race. Dash in Heels follows the completion of the 5K run.

“We’d love to get a lot more people registered,” Lyn said.

Black Tie also benefits in part from sponsorships it solicits in any of three levels — Stiletto for $800, Heel at $500 and the Kitten Heel for just $200. She said they’ve already secured Ray Scott with State Farm as a presenting sponsor.

Lyn said Black Tie has partnered with businesses in the past, especially around Pride, and received a portion of sales or registrations. But this is the first time she remembers creating a new event to go along with an established event. In addition, this is the earliest in the year Black Tie has begun its fundraising efforts.

“We’re hitting the ground running,” she said. “We’re hoping this becomes an annual event that will grow every year.”

To register for Dash in Heels, visit RaceRoster.com/events/2023/64248/dash-for-the-beads and use discount code BLACKTIE. For more information, visit DashForTheBeads.org. You can text to donate. Text BTD2023 to 243725.