Non-denominational exorcist Rachel Stavis uses her ability to see what others don’t to rid people of the negative entities holding them down

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

nash@dallasvoice.com

Rachel Stavis has always been different. “When I was a kid,” she explained, “I realized I had the ability to see entities — what most people think of as ‘demons’ — just with my eyes. I was constantly complaining to my parents about seeing the ‘monsters.’”

Her parents — as parents are wont to do — chalked it all up to a child’s overactive imagination. Stavis herself started just blocking it all out because, she said, “It was scary and weird.”

But as she got older, Stavis realized that she couldn’t actually block out what she was seeing. Even if she ignored the “monsters” her eyes told her were there, they were still there.

“So instead, I decided, okay I have this ability, so what is it all about? Instead of ignoring it, I leaned into it and opened it up a bit more to try and see what it was all about and to bring in the good things about Spirit instead of just seeing the bad,” Stavis explained.

“And when I decided to lean into it rather than fighting it,” she added, “I became my whole self. All along, when I was denying this aspect of myself, I was not complete. By acknowledging it, I became my whole self, finally.”

Once she began to understand what it was that she could feel, Stavis began learning how to control it, to use her abilities to her benefit — and eventually to the benefit of others.

The entities that Stavis sees, she explained, are not the ghosts of deceased humans. They “are what people think of as demons, and they all, technically, feed from us. So in that sense, you could consider them all ‘evil.’”

But, she continued, most of these entities are just “leech-like rather than actually malignant, and it is hard for me to think of that as really evil. Some are certainly malevolent, but that is moving up the food chain and not something most people carry.”

Even what Stavis calls the “high beings — what people think of as angels or ancestors or spirit guides or ascended masters, even god or anything with a high-frequency energy — are entities to a certain degree.” But these high beings are more beneficial than harmful.

“We all kind of walk around with what I call a baseline frequency. It’s determined by how conscious we are. Think of it as a scale from one to 10, where one is dead and 10 is Buddha,” Stavis said. “When we work on ourselves, our energy can go up. But when we have trauma, our energy goes down. These entities feed on our energy and can bring it down.”

What Stavis does is help free people from these low-energy entities and elevate their own frequencies. She is, in fact, “the only known bisexual, female and non-denominational exorcist — think ‘spiritual cleanser’ without religion tied to it,” according to her publicist (and client) Melisa Gotto, founder and CEO of the PR and marketing firm Scandal CO-Active.

“I remove those entities from people, places and things,” Stavis explained. “I do that through lots of energy work, utilizing high being energy and flooding that high being energy into a person’s body.”

Since most people cannot actually see these entities the way Stavis does, how do you know when something has attached itself to you?

“Sometimes it’s very easy to tell. You think, ‘I don’t feel like myself. Something is off. I feel blocked. I just don’t feel like I am moving in the way I should be,’” Stavis said. “Usually, it can be connected to a smaller type of entity, and sometimes you can get rid of that yourself using my 30-day ‘connection to spirit’ process.”

That process, something Stavis shares freely, is a three-part process that takes about five minutes a day.

She explained: “First you take a seat somewhere that you can be relaxed. Start to take deep breaths then say, ‘OK Spirit. Enter my body, find the negative and move them out. Once you feel that starting to happen, focus on something good — animal spirits, repeating numbers or patterns, whatever helps you raise your energy — and say, ‘OK Spirit, I am open to anything you send my way.’ That starts to raise your vibration every day, and within 30 days, that negative entity will be gone.”

Spirit, she said, “is my word for heaven, for source, for whatever it is you call where the high beings are. You ask for help from whoever it is you are comfortable with asking. Some people are most comfortable asking for help from angels; others ask the ancestors or their spirit guides. Whether you are religious or not, you can use this process.”

Do this every day, Stavis said, and your own vibration starts to increase. “It is lovely to see the responses as this happens,” she said. “I know that it seems crazy that it could be so simple. But Spirit is simple. We are the ones who make things complicated.”

Some people have trouble trying to rid themselves of these entities on their own; some people may be dealing with entities that are beyond their own abilities to get rid of. That’s where Stavis comes in.

“Often, I am a last resort for people, and that’s OK,” she said. “You can do the 30-day process, but if you have tried everything, and you still feel off, contact me. What I do is energy work times a thousand. What might take a year from someone to remove themselves, I can remove in an hour.”

Stavis, who lives in Los Angeles, does see clients in person, one-on-one and in group sessions. For those who cannot go to LA, she does offer remote sessions, but only one-on-one. Right now, she admitted, “My life is just crazy” as her recently published memoir, Sister of Darkness: Chronicles of a Modern Exorcist, is being adapted for TV, and some of her personal journals documenting her most challenging exorcisms are being adapted for film. Still, if you need her help, visit her Instagram and get your name on the list.

But don’t underestimate your own abilities. “You are very powerful,” Stavis said. “You can overcome everything — even an entity and attachment, you can overcome.”

And remember, she insisted, that your spiritual health and fitness is every bit as important as any other part of your overall health.

“It is all part of a complete holistic approach to life,” Stavis said. “We too often don’t think of spiritual health at all in our culture, our society. But it is just as important as physical health and mental health.”

