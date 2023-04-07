Chevy Bolt EUC, left and Mercedes Benz EQE350, right

The Mercedes EQE and the Chevy Bolt EUC: Opposite bands on the EV spectrum

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

AutoCasey@aol.com

We should all know by now that the future belongs to electric vehicles. Go shop for one, though, and you’ll realize the future may not be affordable for everyone. Those bitches are expensive! But there are affordable options.

Hailing from opposite bands on the EV spectrum are the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 and the 2023 Chevrole Bolt EUV, and one of these could be your dreamy new EV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE350

Mercedes rolls into the future with saturating luxury and tech wrapped in a slippery new design.

Gone are the traditional chrome grille and the star on hood, both replaced by a sweeping aerodynamic shape. Viewed head-on, it’s an amorphous blob with a big star hung on a black background embedded with smaller stars. But from the side, it channels the CLS four-door coupe profile for clean airflow.

Check details like 20-inch wheels and digital headlamps with millions of pixels.

Inside, expansive wood panels the dash while flatscreen gauges and large touchscreen integrate technology. It takes a hot minute to master, but it’s easy to access navigation, Apple/Android connectivity and drenching Bermester 3D audio.

Ethereal lighting encircles the dash, doors and seats at night. Adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear cross path detection and lane change assist augment safety.

Harbored within the sleek skin are lithium ion batteries and twin motors to send 288 horsepower and 391 lb.-ft. of torque through the all-wheel-drive system. It runs 0-60 mph in just 5.6 seconds.

Charging is accomplished in 9.5 hours on a 220v home charger or 10-80 percent in just 30 minutes on a DC fast charger. Range is about 240 miles.

With battery weight low in the chassis, drivers can toss the heavy sedan with abandon. It slips through city traffic with bursts of torque, but wafts down the interstate with that iron sponge feeling of Mercedes past. Four-wheel steering turns rear wheels opposite 10 degrees to provide compact car maneuvering or turn in the same direction to provide stability at speed.

The EQE350 costs $74,900 or a few grand more with 4MATIC.

2023 Chevy Bolt EUV

How about similar performance and technology to the EQE for nearly $50k less? Unlike the Mercedes, the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV can drive itself.

It’s billed as a crossover, but the EUV is just a tall car with step-in height and flip-down rear seats for luggage, bicycles and gear. Recent updates include a facelifted nose that brings a sleeker vibe with tight creases. Narrow squinty running lamps over stealthy triangular inserts for LED headlamps plus a floating rear roof tie styling to other Chevy crossovers.

It’s a handsome devil.

Inside, designers graced the Bolt with a sweeping new dash harboring a wider touchscreen, flybridge center console and twin-panel sunroof. Heated/ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Bose audio and automatic climate control add comforts.

Tap into navigation, wireless Apple/Android connectivity and wireless phone charging. All imaginable safety devices are present.

The car is rated 247 miles all-electric range. Ample 200 horsepower and 266 lb.-ft. of torque enable a rapid 0-60 mph sprint in under 7 seconds. All-wheel-drive is not available, but the car is whisper quiet with instant power. Just tap and zoom.

Optional Super Cruise allows hands-off driving on approved highways, but sensors on the steering column ensure you’re paying attention. It’s fantastic for long treks and felt natural after a few miles.

Recharging is not fast, taking 75 minutes for 80 percent recharge on a DC fast charger or 7.5 hours on a 240v home charger.

Prices start at just $26,500 for the Bolt or $27,800 for the EUV.

Storm forward!

Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.

……………..

Check out the EV options at EarthX

EarthX Earth Day Expo 2023, billed as “the world’s largest green gathering,” comes to Fair Park in Dallas April 21-23.

Admission to the Expo is free, but those planning to attend are encouraged to register so they can take advantage of the innovative experience planner that lets guests tailor their schedules and select from a range of events and experiences that align with their personal interests.

One of the experiences available is the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Showcase and Ride-and-Drive.

The showcase and Ride & Drive will feature all aspects of EVs, BEV, PHEV and FCEV models and styles and will include electric cars and trucks, EV charging solutions and e-mobility options to demonstrate the importance of electric vehicles to the environment.

Visitors can expect to see battery electric vehicles (BEVs) that rely on electricity and are rechargeable via a plug-in outlet; plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) that are powered by gasoline and electricity with batteries charge via an outlet and use gas to extend the range when the electric battery is due for a recharge; and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) that are similar to plug-in hybrid electrics, using gasoline and electricity, relying on the electric motor when driving and gas when increasing load or speed.

For more information, visit EarthX.org.

— From Staff Reports