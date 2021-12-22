The Hidden Door was one of the last local LGBTQ bars to re-open after the initial COVID-forced shut-down starting in March 2020, as the bar’s management wanted to be as careful as possible. Today, President and General Manager Harvey Meissner announced that Hidden Door is again closing temporarily in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of 1 p.m. today, “Out of an abundance of concern for our staff and customers in this highly transmissible period of the COVID Omicron variant along with influenza, the Hidden Door will be closed until at least Jan. 5,” management announced via social media.

Watch the Hidden Door website and its Facebook page for updates.