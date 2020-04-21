The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today announced $955 million in grants from the Administration for Community Living to help meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities as communities implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Texas is receiving grants totaling $59,929,261.

The grants will fund home-delivered meals, care services in the home, respite care and other support to families and caregivers, information about and referral to supports and more.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides supplemental funding for programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, according to an HHS press release.

Through these programs, a network of community-based organizations — including Area Agencies on Aging, Centers for Independent Living, senior centers, faith-based organizations and other non-profits — provide resources and services to help older adults and people with disabilities stay healthy and live independently. The need for these services has increased as community measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed locations where people typically receive services and made it difficult for families to assist loved ones who live alone. In addition, the adaptations necessary to provide these services in the current environment have increased costs to service providers.

The CARES Act funding to Texas includes:

$13,504,830 for home and community-based services, which will help greater numbers of older adults shelter in place to minimize their exposure to COVID-19. These include personal care assistance, help with household chores and grocery shopping, transportation to essential services (such as grocery stores, banks, or doctors) when necessary, and case management.

$32,411,593 for home-delivered meals for older adults. States can also use the funding to expand “drive-through” or “grab-and-go” meals for older adults.

$6,134,327 for centers for independent living to provide direct and immediate support and services to individuals with disabilities who are experiencing disruptions to their independent, community-based living due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$95,620 for nutrition and related services for Native American programs distributed to tribal organizations located in the state to help provide meals and supportive services directly to Native American elders.

$6,432,408 for the National Family Caregiver Support Program to expand a range of services that help family and informal caregivers provide support including counseling, respite care, training, and connecting people to information.

$1,350,483 to support state long-term care ombudsman programs in providing consumer advocacy services for residents of long-term care facilities across the country. R

Another $50 million for aging and disability resource centers will be divided among and distributed to states and territories by the end of April to fund programs that both connect people at greatest risk to COVID-19 to services and that seek to mitigate issues created by it, such as social isolation.

Nationwide, $905 million is being awarded today to states, territories, and tribes for subsequent allocation to local service providers. Grant amounts are determined based on the formulas defined under the program authorizing statutes. The remaining $50 million for ADRCs will be awarded by the close of April.

Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator toll-free number is 1-800-677-1116 or online here.

People with disabilities can find their local center for independent living online here. The eldercare locator can also help people with disabilities find their local aging and disability resource center.

For more information about COVID-19, go online here.

— Tammye Nash