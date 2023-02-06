After Sunday morning service at neighboring Cathedral of Hope on Feb. 5, a couple of protesters appeared outside Resource Center carrying a sign that read, “Homo-sex is a threat to national security Jude 1:7.”

Jude 1:7 may be translated as, “In like manner, Sodom and Gomorrah and the cities around them, who indulged in sexual immorality and pursued strange flesh, are on display as an example of those who sustain the punishment of eternal fire,” according to BibleHub.com. This reference to the story in the book of Genesis is a mistranslation of the Hebrew, which refers to the sin of inhospitality.

Anyway, according to an account posted by Tim Seelig, who attended Sunday’s Cathedral of Hope service, when Cathedral orchestra tuba player and Turtle Creek Chorale member Jamie Rawson left the church and saw the protester, “Jamie did what he does – sat down and played his tuba. Loudly.”

According to Rawson’s account, “I was aware of loud imprecations and caustic condemnations being blared through a bullhorn and directed at those of us departing. There was the predictable and expected citation of Holy Writ, selectively picked and edited for the most intensely negative effect. In the past, I have quite intentionally steered clear of in any way engaging with such types, as they are impossible to talk with, being well beyond any hope of thoughtful discussion, and firmly convinced of their own virtue.”

Sunday was different, Rawson explained.

“Today, however, I felt disinclined to simply allow this fervid fanatic to harangue my fellow church-goers without making some sort of response, so I took my tuba out of its case, walked to a spot directly across from where the haranguer and his buddy were blaring their vitriol, and I simply proceeded to play loudly,” he wrote.

The tuba playing was so loud, the protester complained he couldn’t be heard over his bullhorn.

Rawson got in the last blast.

“Once the parking lot had cleared out, I took my horn back to my car, packed it up and headed out,” he wrote.

— David Taffet