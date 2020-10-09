Need a break from the election? From COVID-19? From everything else going on in the world? Here’s the break guaranteed to take your mind off of everything — Ilola, Tadala and Izwi.

Dallas native Bahati had three cubs a few weeks ago. They’re out and playing in the lion exhibit at the Dallas Zoo. Bahati is still recovering from her c-section, but Bahati’s mom Lina is filling in for her, watching over her grandkids and loving them.

Tickets and parking passes for Dallas Zoo must be purchased in advance and presented at the gate. Masks must be worn through the zoo. Because of construction on I-35, watch signs for directions. The Ewing/Marsalis exit has been relocated much closer to downtown.

— David Taffet