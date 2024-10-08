Today is Local LGBTQ+ Media Giving Day, sponsored by the News Is Out queer media collaborative and celebrating 100 years of local media by and for the LGBTQ community.

News Is Out is made up of six legacy LGBTQ+ publications, including Dallas Voice, Bay Area Reporter, Philadelphia Gay News, Tagg Magazine, Washington Blade and Windy City Times.

With one donation you can help all six of these publications continue the vital work of covering news from around the world — from presidential campaigns to the new business opening in your Gayborhood — to keep you informed, educated and entertained.

Help Dallas Voice, now celebrating our 40th year of publication, continue to be YOUR Voice for the next 40 years and beyond by donating today to the LGBTQ+ Journalism Equity Fund.

Funds can be donated year-round, and will be distributed through the LGBTQ+ Journalism Equity Fund, a component fund of the Local Media Foundation, which enhances queer-owned local news media by offering essential journalism resources to News is Out.

— Tammye Nash