Uptown Players have extended Helen Holy’s Christmas Spectacular through Dec. 23.

B.J. Cleveland directed the show starring Paul J. Williams as Helen Holy of the First Southern Fried Self-Satisfied Babatist Church. The show is a mix of holiday music, news, scripture and special guest performances and interviews to brighten your holiday season.Special guests include Alyssa Cavassos, Cleveland, Coy Covington, Peter DiCesare, Jacob Hemsath, Denise Lee, Walter Lee, Laura Lites, Cara Serber, Trey Tolleson and Brandon Wilhelm.

Tickets are available at Uptown Players.

— David Taffet

Here’s a preview: