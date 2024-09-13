Parker Gray. left, and David Coffey star in Visiting Mr. Green at Theatre Arlington (Courtesy photo)

Visiting Mr. Green can resonate with gay audiences through its heartfelt truths

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

On the surface, the play Visiting Mr. Green may sound a bit like Tuesdays with Morrie: A young man develops a profound friendship with an older man.

Got it.

But according to the play’s director, this one has a lot more shade to throw. In Green, these two characters don’t get off on the right foot.

“They both have a lot of past heartache and trauma, and so communication is very difficult between the two,” Director Steven D. Morris said.

Theatre Arlington opens the Jeff Baron-written play on Friday, Sept. 13 and it runs through Sept. 29.

After the two are involved in a traffic accident, Ross is given six months of community service in which he is ordered to visit Mr. Green, an elderly widower. Both are Jewish. Ross is gay, and, in Mr. Green’s eyes, there is no such thing as a gay Jew.

“He’s very firm in his beliefs, and he’s very devout,” Morris said. “Ross has gone back in the closet so his family would accept and speak to him again after he came out, so he comes in with this struggle of acceptance. Mr. Green reflects that to Ross.”

The two-actor play stars Parker Gray as Ross and David Coffey as the titular older widower.

Morris assures it’s not just a play filled with barbs and insults back and forth between the unlikely pair. For the director, the story is about healing and getting through those difficult moments to find something more in each other.

“I’ve been very blessed with these actors because they are unbelievably talented and extremely professional,” Morris said. “The play is also so well-written. There are lots of laughs and comedy within these difficult moments. And there are tears.

“I hope gay audiences will come out because I think this play is very healing — even if we don’t think we need some.”

Morris added that this play has been a bit of an emotional experience. He doesn’t relate to Ross’ family situation directly.

Instead, he sympathizes with the character’s decision to hide away for family acceptance.

“When I see people struggling with sexuality in a time where you can be accepted, it’s so hard and challenging,” he said.

“I’m shocked it still happens. The things that choke me up in this play also make me realize how blessed and grateful I am.

“I didn’t come out until I was 30 but my family never blinked.”

Morris said that while this play is about family and relationships, it is also about grief. Where Ross is initially shunned by his family for coming out, his struggles with closeting himself run deep. Mr. Green is stuck in deep emotion after having lost his wife. Without giving away too much, let’s say the tension between the two begins a journey of personal growth.

Theatre Arlington has not shied away from stories that feature a queer perspective. Last year, they presented a stellar production of Avenue Q, and in 2022, the company presented The Cake.

Queer stories in the suburbs? This isn’t new, but Morris has intentions with Theatre Arlington — he’s also the TA executive producer — and the breadth of diversity featured in its seasons. Each season often has a production that gives attention to queer, Black and female communities mixed in with shows that are fan favorites or classics. Next year, they open with the Latine-centric musical In the Heights.

“Our audiences are typically older and white, and they are great. But my goal with many shows is to present different stories and different people,” Morris said. “If you don’t know people different from you, this is a way to experience that. Seeing it on stage might open up conversations and bring in a new perspective.

“And ultimately, I think everyone will see that we all want the same things.”

And just like that, Morris has expressed the power of theater.

For tickets, visit TheatreArlington.org.