The shelter-in-place guidelines have been tolerable for many people because of access to entertainment content on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO… all of which, though, require paid subscriptions to access. Starting tomorrow, HBO will remove the paywall (temporarily; no exact end date has been released) via its HBO NOW and HBO GO platforms. That will provide shut-ins access to nearly 500 hours of programming, including nine full series (not, however, Game Of Thrones) (Silicon Valley, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Veep, The Wire, Ballers, Barry and Succession) ; 10 documentaries and docuseries; and 20 feature films from the Warner Bros. vault (among them Empire of the Sun, Arthur, The Bridges of Madison County and Sucker Punch). So if you’re looking for new shows the binge, this might be your shot. And you can join the dialogue with the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice.

— Arnold Wayne Jones