With all the maintenance problems at the ilume apartments (more recently known as 4123) on Cedar Springs Road over the last year, this could be good news.

Foresight Asset Management, the most recent management company for the complex, has shut down the website for the property and no longer has 4123 listed as one of their properties on the corporate website.

Park West, built as a sister property to ilume or 4123, still has a website and continues to be listed by Foresight as one of its properties.

One resident who contacted Dallas Voice said that probably means 4123 is getting new management or was sold. When Dallas Voice tried to contact the management office, there was no answer.

The resident also reported “a bunch of suits with briefcases” were seen touring Park West earlier this week.

Problems reported by tenants about the property have included gates to the parking garage not working, elevators not working, dog park areas not being kept up, homeless people sleep in the building and general lack of cleaning common areas.

— David Taffet