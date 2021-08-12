The Harris County Attorney’s Office today (Thursday, Aug. 12) filed a lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding GA-38, Abbott’s executive order issued in that attempts to stop local governments and officials from mandating masks, vaccines= and other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins filed a similar suit already, and on Monday, Aug. 9, a group of Dallas parents intervened in that suit. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Dallas County District Judge Tonya Parker issued a restraining order enjoining enforcement of Abbott’s mask mandate ban. Several large school districts — including Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin — had already put mandates in place for teachers and students in defiance of Abbott’s executive order.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said, “Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly misused his authority under Texas disaster laws. The current wave of the Delta variant presents a real and imminent threat to our most vulnerable populations, and local officials need to be able to respond to this crisis.

The governor’s executive order acknowledges this crisis, and then bans any meaningful action to address it,” he continued. “As hospitals become overwhelmed and schools look toward opening, the 4.7 million people in Harris County deserve leadership that will enact measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

— Tammye Nash