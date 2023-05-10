Hamburger Mary’s is coming to the Dallas gayborhood, opening Thursday, June 1, at 4123 Cedar Springs Road, #101. Franchisee Arthur Hood, of HV Entertainment, made the announcement in a press release today (Tuesday, May 9).

The grand opening starts June 1 at 5 p.m., just in time for Dallas Pride weekend, and regular business hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

“HV Entertainment and Hamburger Mary’s look forward to bringing this internationally-loved franchise to the Dallas community and the Oak Lawn neighborhood,” Hood said in a written statement.

“Since its inception, Hamburger Mary’s has served as a safe haven for both employees and customers alike in the LGBTQIA+ community, and that tradition will proudly continue at the Dallas location,” he added.

Hamburger Mary’s was founded in 1972 in San Francisco and now has 13 locations across the country. It is a “full-service bar and grill for open-minded people, with a menu that includes gourmet burgers, appetizers, soups, salads and entrees, and an extensive bar menu featuring craft beer and cocktails,” the press release said.

“Furthermore, Hamburger Mary’s offers a flamboyant dining experience, along with nightly entertainment from their ‘Dining with the Divas’ drag shows, charity ‘HamBingo Mary’s,’ ‘Mary-Oke Karaoke’ and trivia nights,” the press release continued.

The Dallas Mary’s will feature various events and drag shows nightly, coordinated and hosted by local drag legend — and Dallas Voice Readers Voice Awards Best Drag Queen for 2023 — Liquor Mini, aka Danny Lee Cabrera. In addition to being an award-winning karaoke host, Cabrera is also a veteran flight attendant and lead queen for the Fly Queens, a group of drag queens affiliated with the airline industry who travel the world to entertain their fans. Cabrera has been hosting events in the Dallas area for more than a decade.

Hood and Erwing Villanueva founded Dallas-based HV Entertainment, which now owns and operates a number of entertainment venues across the U.S., according to the press release. Their venues include restaurants, bars, nightclubs and live music venues, and HV Entertainment specializes in developing and redeveloping existing venues.