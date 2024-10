Cedar Creek Lake Pride presents “Ghouls, Ghosts and Glamor: The Ultimate LGBTQ+ Halloween Bash” on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7-11:30 p.m. at Sunrise Point at Cedar Creek Lake, 3199 County Road 1708 in Malakoff.

There will be dancing, food and drinks as well as a costume contest with prizes.

Tickets are $60, available at EventBrite.com. But space is limited so get your ticket soon.

— Tammye Nash