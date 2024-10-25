Annual Block Party on Cedar Springs returns for another year of costumes, music and more

MELISSA WHITLER | NBCU Fellow

Melissa@DallasVoice.com

Get your costumes ready: Halloween starts this weekend with the Cedar Springs block party.

The annual Halloween Block Party happens Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 7 p.m. It is free and open to anyone 18 and older. The party — said to be the largest annual Halloween Block Party in Texas — is put on by Caven Enterprises every year, filling up the block with too many people to count.

This year’s event will include a live DJ, drag performances and the largest Halloween Costume Party in Texas. Cedar Springs Road, from Throckmorton Street to Reagan Street, will be blocked off to create a costume catwalk for anyone looking to show off. There will be commentary on the outfits over the PA system on the street.

All the clubs on the strip participate in the fun. There are VIP packages available for purchase from S4 to watch the action overhead from the balcony. The club will also be open until 4 a.m. for those who want to dance all night.

The staff at the Round-Up have worked hard making decorations for the saloon, and Sue Ellen’s has been preparing for the night and letting everyone know how big this party will be.

It takes a team of more than 60 people to plan out the block party, and it has become a tradition in the city of Dallas.

Many people spend more than three months making their costumes to wear for this night.

The street will close at 6 p.m., with the action officially starting at 7 p.m. There will be seven entrances to the block this year for easier access, including admission near TMC, Sue Ellen’s, Hamburger Mary’s and Hunky’s. There is no entry fee, and there will be concession booths for attendees to purchase food and beer.

Extra security has been arranged for the night to ensure everyone’s safety.

This is the one party you don’t want to miss. Come out dressed up in your best costume and celebrate Halloween at all your favorite bars this Saturday, and make sure to return on Thursday for Halloween night.

For more information, go to DallasHalloweenBlockParty.com.