Gregg Abbott obviously wants to get his share of the right-wing hate pie. On Sunday, June 25, the Texas governor got on Twitter to share an article from the Dunning Kruger Times about how fans in the Hambriston, Texas, booed country music superstar Garth Brooks offstage because his Nashville bar sells Bud Light.

“Garth Brooks Booed Off Stage at 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree,” Abbott crowed in his tweet. “Go woke. Go Broke. Garth called his conservative fans. “assholes” Good job Texas.”

But see, here’s the thing. It was all fake.

The article was fake. There is no “Hambriston, Texas.” There is no annual concert called the Texas Country Jamboree (much less the 123rd one). And Dunnng Kruger Times is “a satirical website that parodies a right-wing perspective on the news,” explains Matt Novak in an article for Forbes.

Abbott, of course, has since deleted the tweet, but Novak had already screen-capped it to save it for posterity.

What is true is that Garth did recently open a bar in Nashville called Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. And he has very plainly said that he will be serving all kinds of beer, including Bud Light, even though right-wingers have called for a Budweiser boycott because of the whole controversy over Budweiser sending some cans to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. And Garth has very plainly said that EVERYONE is welcome at his bar.

Oh, and anyone who is a real Garth Brooks fan already knew how he — and his wife, country superstar Trisha Yearwood — feel about being welcoming of everyone. I mean, he released the song “We Shall Be Free,” which includes the line “When we’re free to love anyone we choose,” and which he sang at the Equality Rocks Concert in Washington, D.C., in April 2009 as part of the Millennium March on Washington weekend, and at the We Are One Concert held at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. during the Obama inaugural celebration in January 2009.

And he he has always been very vocal about his support for the LGBTQ community, especially his half-sister, Betsy Smittle, an out lesbian `who played bass guitar in Garth’s band and who died of cancer in 2013.

So yeah, pretty embarrassing when you are the actual governor of Texas and you are sooooo excited to jump on the Hate Train that you fall are a tweet about something that didn’t actually happen in a Texas town that doesn’t actually exist at a music festival that doesn’t actually exist.

— Tammye Nash