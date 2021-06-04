TidalWave Comics offers five new Pride Month titles

From Staff Reports

TidalWave Comics has announced the addition of three new graphic novels, inspired by Pride month, as part of their “FAME” and “Female Force” series. These unique graphic novels are intended as a “tribute to the lives and accompaniments of those who are proud to stand up for those who aren’t afraid to live authentically,” TidalWave officials said.

All three graphic novels will be linked together under one giant cover by artist George Amaru.

Book One, written by Michael Frizell, Michael Troy, Mike Lynch and CW Cooke with art by Alex Schumacher, Jason Moser, Manuel Díaz and Beniamino Bradi is part of the “FAME” series. It tells the stories of Pete Buttigieg, Anderson Cooper, Tom Daley, Freddie Mercury and Ryan Murphy, all of whom were willing to stand strong, be loud and be proud. Book One will be released June 9; order it on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3wwbtLi.

Also in the “FAME” series, Book Two tells the stories of three iconic women who are staunch allies of the LGBTQ community — Dolly Parton, Cher and Lady Gaga — and one man who became famous by dressing — and singing — as a woman — RuPaul. Book Two is written by Dan Rafter, Marc Shapiro, Michael Frizell and CW Cooke, with art by Dan Glasl, Zach Bassett , Ramos Salas and Joe Phillips. It will be released June 16; order it on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3yD5qq4.

Book Three falls into the “Female Force” series. It will feature Ellen DeGeneres, Joan Jett, Kristen Stewart, Jane Lynch and Rosie O’Donnell. Writers are Sandra C. Ruckdeschel, Dan Rafter, Spike Steffenhagen, CW Cooke and Kimberly Sherman. Art is by Pedro Ponzo, Kristopher Smith, Aaron Sowd, Beniamino Bradi and Warren Martineck. Book Three will be released June 23; order it on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3bSKh1D.

Also in the “Female Force” series is Book Four, a “bonus Pride edition” all about the legendary Dolly Party herself, with never-before-seen images and a special cover for Pride month by Dave Ryan. Order it on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3fJzaJu.

The “Female Force” imprint features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians and activists. Previous titles have profiled Mother Teresa, Kamala Harris, Tina Fey, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

Book Five is a hard cover tome on the Stonewall Riots, the June 1969 riots that followed yet another police raid on The Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village, New York gay bar. The Stonewall Riots are considered the birth of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. “TidalWave Productions is proud to present Stonewall, a detailed account of the movement that started with Stonewall and continues to this day with the gay community celebrating gay pride each year to commemorate the brave efforts of the community,” according to a presss release. Order it on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3vjLUNl.

Publisher Darren G. Davis said, “As out and proud gay man who is HIV positive, I am glad to be able to use my platform to share and celebrate stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

“However,” he continued, “over the past 10 years the stories we’ve told have been predominantly those of white and cis people, which I realize has contributed to the continued erasure of Black, Indigenous and people of color queer and trans voices and experiences within our community. Going forward, TidalWave Productions is making it a priority to focus on BIPOC LGBTQ voices and stories.”

He noted that books currently in the works include stories of Angela Davis, Billy Porter, Laverne Cox and Lil Nas X, adding, “We are excited to share more with you soon. We are always looking for suggestions on subjects.”

A special poster of all the five Pride Month covers is available exclusively at Comic Flea Market. TidalWave Comics’ titles can also be downloaded digitally from Kindle, iTunes, EPIC!, Madefire, Izneo, ComiXology, Global Comics, DriveThru Comics, Google Play, Overdrive, Library Pass, Biblioboard, Nook, Kobo and wherever eBooks are sold.