State Rep. Jessica González announced today (Thursday, July 28) her office is partnering with Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Dr. Philip Huang of Dallas County Health & Human Services, and Parkland Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto De La Cruz to host a virtual panel on understanding monkeypox at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The event will be live-streamed on González’s Facebook Page, @RepJessicaGonzalez.

RSVP for the event here.

“Monkeypox cases are rising in Texas and throughout the United States,” González said. “Monkeypox can affect all individuals, and we must take steps to understand the symptoms, methods of transmission and vaccination options to curb the spread and keep our communities safe.

“I hope you will join us for this panel discussion on monkeypox to learn more about this virus.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, monkeypox can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids; through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex: and by touching items — such as clothing or linens — that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

Learn more about monkeypox here.

— Tammye Nash