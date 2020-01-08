Several Texans and projects with Texas ties are among the nominees for the 31st annual GLAAD Awards, according to an announcement this morning from GLAAD. They include:

• Gay Chorus, Deep South, the documentary about the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus tour through the American South, featuring Dr. Tim Seelig, former artistic director of Dallas’ Turtle Creek Chorale, nominated for Outstanding Documentary.

• Borderlands 3, the latest installment in the LGBTQ-inclusive Borderlands video game series, developed by Frisco-based Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games, nominated for Outstanding Video Game.

• Black and Trans in Texas, by Vice News Tonight on HBO, nominated for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment.

• “Texas leads the nation in transgender murders. After the latest attack, the Dallas trans community asks why,” by Lauren McGaughey for The Dallas Morning News, nominated for Outstanding Newspaper Article.

and

• TransGriot, Houston trans activist Monica Robert’s blog focused on issues and topics in the transgender community.

The GLAAD Media Awards, presented each year by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

This year’s award winners will be announced at events slated for March 19 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City and April 16 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Award-winning singer/songwriter and LGBTQ ally and advocate Taylor Swift and award-winning director/producer/writer/advocate Janet Mock will be honored at the event in LA.

For a complete list of nominees and more information on GLAAD and the GLAAD Awards, check the GLAAD website here.

— Tammye Nash