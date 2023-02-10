Kendra Scott Hudson Signet Ring (above)

From jewelry to stickers to clothes to makeup, here are some ideas for Valentine’s Day giving

JENNY BLOCK | Contributing Writer

So. Let’s talk Valentine’s Day. I know; I know! It’s a made-up holiday designed to compel us to spend money and has conflicting Christian, pagan and secular origin stories.

But despite its dubious roots, you have to admit: It’s kind of sweet. A whole day devoted to love, whether that be romantic or platonic, is kind of nice, especially with everything not-so-nice going on in the world right now.

So, should you choose to celebrate and want to do some shopping to mark the day, here are eight gifting avenues to meander to find the perfect gift!

❥ It might seem cliché, but you really can’t go wrong with jewelry and candles when it comes to the day of love. The Kendra Scott Hudson Signet Ring (KendraScott.com/Mens/Hudson-Signet-Ring-in-18k-Gold-Vermeil/196088025797) or the Jess Small Lock Chain Necklace (KendraScott.com/New/Shop-All-New-Arrivals/Jess-Small-Lock-Chain-Necklace/Jess-Small-Lock-Necklace) are both super sweet pieces that are equal parts classic and modern. And the Emma Israelsson mini dove necklace in gold (EmmaIsraelsson.com/En/Mini-Dove-Necklace-gold) is delicate and contemporary for someone who likes to make a statement without shouting from the rooftops.

And although there are a zillion candle options out there, there’s something so intoxicating about the smell the minute you walk into a luxury hotel. That goes double for hotels in The Big Apple, which is why the Conrad New York Downtown Signature Candle (TheCandleGarden.co/Candles/Conrad-New-York-Downtown-Signature-Candlemn4sa-xp6fg-j55h-shx2d) is so brilliant and so delicious with a blend of Bergamot and White Tea paired with violet, thyme, and amber.

❥ These two ideas are just too much fun not to mention. First up, Pipsticks (Pipsticks.com). Those of us of a certain age will likely remember sticker collecting with an unrivaled sense of glee. And now this company has captured exactly that feeling. They have one-offs, subscriptions and wildly fun collabs — like their most recent with, wait for it, Care Bears. Talk about ’80s heaven!

Or, if pure joy of the musical variety is what you’re after, then the gift to gift is multitasky’s On The Go Mini Karaoke Machine (multitasky.com/products/karaoke-kit). The minute someone lays eye on that tiny microphone, they won’t be able to help themselves!

❥ You can give a gift that celebrates form and function with a treat from Baguu (Baggu.com). Their reusable, machine washable, ripstop nylon bags hold up to 50 pounds and fold into their own teeny pouches. And they come in every possible pattern from super modern to kitschy classics like Hello Kitty.

If you want something more on the chic side, you’ll want to check out Bandolier’s super modern Billie (Bandolierstyle.com/products/Billie-Utility-Side-Slot-Bandolier-Black-gold) coolest leather iPhone case and wallet with a multi-pocketed, adjustable utility strap with gold details. Think Tomb Raider style for the MacGyver in your life.

❥ If you want to shop local and naughty, Alternatives (NewFineArtsAlternatives.com) has you covered with a zillion option from crops and chain collars from Kookie to harnesses by Dngeon to love rope from Nasstoys.

If you want to shop local and give the gift of fun, Common Ground Games (BoardGamesDallas.com) has so many adventures you can gift — Winning the princess’ heart in Love Letter: Princess Princess Ever After; following the journey of love from meeting to a possibly happily ever after in Fog of Love, or even adventuring in a magical land with a troupe of artisans exploring the Vale’s beauty and honing your crafts in Artisans of Splendent Vale.

If the love on your list loves all things comics, Zeus Comics (ZeusComics.com) can help you to shop local and get your comic on with old favorites and new surprises as well.

❥ For the shoe lovers in your life, how about giving in to the fave of a few Royals I won’t mention with a chic pair of kicks from Vejas (Veja-Store.com) Or, if you want to stay in the Valentine’s spirit, how about the sweetest pink moccasin/driver you ever saw that are as comfy as they are cute called the Felize (mgemi.com/products/the-felize-pink-lilac-naplak).

Looking for something a little more Texas? These Austin-based and -designed Tecovas (Tecovas.com) will melt any heart and come in all sorts of styles whether your love wears boots for style, for comfort, for function, or for any combination thereof!

❥ If you’re looking for a gift of the liquid variety, you can get a fabulous wine and support a member of our community with a vintage from Remy Wines like the 2020 Rosebud Vineyard Nebbiolo (RemyWines.com) from Eastern Washington with notes of chocolate powder, strawberry, orange and red apple, or the 2012 Ten-Year Beneficio Dessert Wine (RemyWines.com) also from Wahluke Slope AVA grapes which boasts orange, prune, dark chocolate, and holiday potpourri notes.

Ok, so the goods from Cocktail Bomb Shop (CocktailBombShop.com) aren’t made of liquid, but all you have to do is add them to liquid and — viola! — you can make your love’s favorite cocktails or mocktails in a snap. Equal parts delicious and chic Yobo Soju Luxe (YobuSoju.com) also makes a great gift for anyone who appreciates the finer things in a glass.

❥ Let’s talk cozy gifts. My favorite! The Rae Ladies Aviator Jacket from Nobis (US.Nobis.com/products/rae-ladies-aviator-jacket) is THE gift for keeping your special someone super cozy and spoiling them absolutely rotten. Wearing this jacket is like getting a smooshy hug from your favorite person.

Of course, cashmere is always a good idea too when it comes to gift giving and cozy making, which is why a knit cashmere hat (BellemereNewYork.com/products/copy-of-cashmere-cable-beanie-runway), scarf (BellemereNewYork.com/products/copy-of-cable-ribbed-scarves) and/or gloves (BellemereNewYork.com/products/copy-of-touchscreen-cable-knit-cashmere-gloves-runway) from Bellemere are all thoughtful gits.

Or if the apple of your eye prefers to stay inside and be cozy, the oversized, super soft State Cashmere fringe throw blanket (StateCashmere.com/products/the-solid-fringe-throw-blanket) and the toasty-toe making Marshmallow Warmies Boots (Warmies.com/products/marshmallow-lavender-warmies-boots) would be the perfect pair of goodies to say, “I love you! Stay cozy!”

❥ For lovers of all things beautifying, SweetNight Eye Tech Mask (SweetNight.com/products/eye-tech-mask ) is a super thoughtful gift for the person who spends too much time staring at a screen. It can be cooled or heated and it gently massages tired and sore eyes after a long day of swiping!

Tanologist Extra Dark Self Tanning Mousse (Tanologist.com/product/extra-dark-self-tan-mousse) is a great gift for anyone who wants to look sun kissed without risking their skin’s health. Bonus: It dries super-fast and without that awful stickiness.

Caviar Jelly Makeup Remover from Strip (StripMakeup.com/collections/all/products/caviar-jelly) that gets skin clean and then hydrates it is a great gift for make-up wearers — and it smells so good!

If your giftee loves a good mani, a gift from Gelly Drops (GellyDrops.com) would be a fun fit. They offer semi-cured gel nail wraps. Think real polish but soft and stretchy, with all sorts of fun patterns and colors, especially for VDay. Or if traditional polish is more their cup of tea, Liberation Nails has the coolest colors for the season of love.