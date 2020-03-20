The situation surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic continues to evolve daily, more and more people finding themselves stuck at home — either because they are working from home, their work has shut down or because they are in quarantine, waiting to find out if they are infected with SARS-CoV-2.

And with gyms closed and public gatherings banned, more and more people are finding themselves stagnating, without their usual outlets for exercise.

But don’t worry! The American Heart Association is coming to the rescue with five short videos that talk about fun and easy exercises that can be done in any living room. And now the American Heart Association is letting DVtv Studios and Dallas Voice share those videos with you!

We will share one each day, beginning today with “Binge Breaks.” Come back tomorrow for Exercise Video Number 2!