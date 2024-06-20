In a post on X, gay former U.S. Rep. George Santos announced his new Only Fans page. This isn’t the first time Santos has turned to the web to make money. After leaving Congress, he joined Cameo, making personalized videos and earning hundreds of dollars for each one recorded.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on. See ya all there!” he wrote.

Access to his page is just $29.99 per month with a 10 percent discount when you sign up for three months.

And he promises no porn even though Only Fans is mostly adult content.

“You do know it’s a content platform not just pron [sic]? Lol,” he wrote on X in response to a disparaging comment.

Santos is currently awaiting trial on 23 federal counts related to his election including wire fraud, identity theft and more and he has pleaded not guilty. Last year, Santos became only the sixth member of the U.S. House of Representatives to ever be expelled from Congress.

— David Taffet