Thousands of athletes and fans of LGBTQ softball have been in DFW all week long for the 45th annual NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series, with games taking place at five different softball complexes around the Metroplex (video below and on Facebook and YouTube). Larry the Fairy and Israel Luna were at Gilley’s on Monday night for the 2022 GSWS Opening Ceremonies to catch all the excitement. Watch for upcoming DVtv segments from the championship games and closing ceremonies happening Saturday night on the Cedar Springs Strip.