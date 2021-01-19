Matthew Camp, a gay OnlyFans porn star, wrote on Instagram his house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. was set on fire last week. A photo from his doorbell showed a masked man pouring gasoline over his porch. He called it a hate crime.

“An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime,” Camp posted on Instagram. “I was asleep inside. I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone. Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.

“Right now I’m just living day to day trying to piece together what’s left. If you are able to help there’s a link in my bio. Thank you for the love and support and continued fight to keep our queer families safe.”

The Poughkeepsie Journal called the house the “Halloween House,” which was used by the Church of Satan. Camp, the newspaper said, bought the house in October. The previous owner said the house was a place for the community to come celebrate Halloween.

— David Taffet