The Gay Agenda

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets via Zoom at this time. It starts at 11:45 am and it is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Turtle Creek Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 10-12: Deep Ellum Arts Festival

This year extending more than half a mile from Malcolm X Boulevard to Exposition Avenue.

• Sept 10-16: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. Sept. 10: 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction. Sept. 11: Monsters, Inc., La La Land. Sept. 12: The Goonies. Sept. 15: The Notebook. Sept. 16: Queen & Slim.

Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Sept. 11: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Sept. 11: Vaccine event

Coalition for Aging LGBT, Visiting Nurses Association, Immaculate Conception Church and Perrone Pharmacy host a free vaccine clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 N. Bonnie Braw St., Denton. Register for your free, socially distanced appointment at PerronePharmacy.simplybook.me/v2/#book/service/48.

• Sept. 11: Neighborhood Cleanup

Looking for a way to help #TakeBackOakLawn? Then meet up with some of the members of Hilton’s PRIDE Team Member Resource Group and help us pick up trash and clean up the neighborhood. Clean up the Strip on Cedar Springs and the surrounding neighborhood streets. Bring gloves (if you have them), and friends (you do have those). Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road at 10 a.m.

• Sept. 11: On Mindful Pond

A morning of mental health resources, laughter and hope presented by Something for Kelly Foundation and The Morgan Foundation. Prestonwood Pond, 14850 Montfort Drive. 9 a.m.-noon.

• Sept. 11: Night of Stars: Heroes

5 p.m. at The Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 11: Thorgy Thor

Friends With Benefits presents Thorgy Thor to raise money for Coalition for Aging LGBT from 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Harvest House, 331 E Hickory St., Denton. Tickets $15-30. Advance tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Sept. 12: Movie in Turtle Creek Park

The Turtle Creek Conservancy presents The Princess Bride from 6-9:30 p.m. in Turtle Creek Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd. Food trucks. Bring a blanket. Free.

• Sept. 14: 2021 Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents its Business of the Year, ExtrAA Mile community service, cororate ally, supplier diversity champion and employee group of the year awards. Venue to be announced and tickets will go on sale soon. LGBTChamber.com.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 15: Alicia Keys in concert

Alicia Keys performs at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. DallasTicketfinder.com.

• Sept. 16: Miss and Mister Round-Up 2021

Come join Round-Up Royalty and compete for your chance to win the title of either Mr. or Miss Round-Up. Categories include a floral-themed presentation, formal wear, Q&A and a talent presentation. 9 p.m. More info at events@roundupsaloon.com or get an info packet at the bar.

• Sept. 17: DFW Federal Club

Join the HRC DFW Federal Club at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum for its first 2021 monthly mixer. Proof of vaccination required. 300 Houston St. Tickets at hrc.im/dfwmixer.

• Sept. 17-18: TITAS

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents MOMIX and its fantastical Alice at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org.

• Sept 17-23: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. Sept. 17: Up, The Wood. Sept. 18: The Greatest Showman, Love Jones. Sept. 19: Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone. Sept. 22: In the Heights. Sept. 23: The Princess Bride.

Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Sept. 18: The Legacy Continues

Join Legacy Counseling Center for some big announcements about its future. Complimentary red/white wine and champagne by Kindred Spirits, vodka by Greenbar Distillery, hors d’oeuvres by Kona Grill and desserts by Sugar Town Bakery for this 2021-22 kickoff event from 7-9 p.m. at City Yoga, 4311 Belmont Ave. $25.

• Sept. 18: LGBTQIA+ Health Fair

Dallas Parks and Recreation presents an LGBTQ Health Fair including trans youth field day, raffles, job opportunities, stress management tips, housing information, domestic violence help, free health screening and information from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.

• Through Sept. 19: Off-Site Nasher

The Nasher Sculpture Center announces its second offsite Nasher Public project: Lauren Cross’s A Moment of Silence/Let Freedom Ring presented in partnership with For Oak Cliff, an organization and community center that works to liberate the South Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff from systemic oppression. For Oak Cliff, 907 E. Ledbetter Drive.

• Sept. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

General membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: Dallas Southern Pride

Dallas Southern Pride present Black Pride Weekend.

• Sept. 24-26: LGBT Outdoorfest

Rainbow Ranch, 1662 LCR 800, Groesbeck. $189. LGBTOutdoors.com.

• Sept 24-30: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. Sept. 24: Will Smith’s Birthday, Pineapple Express. Sept. 25: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Dark Knight. Sept. 26: The Sandlot. Sept. 29: Cruella. Sept. 30: Mamma Mia! Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Sept. 24-Oct. 3: A Very Sordid Wedding

It’s 2015, seventeen years after Peggy tripped over G.W.’s wooden legs and died in Sordid Lives. Uptown Players presents the sequel that explores the questions, bigotry and the fallout of what happens when gay marriage comes to communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. 8 p.m. UptownPlayers.org.

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.

• Sept. 25: North Texas Pride “Come As You Are” Festival

North Texas Pride Foundation brings the community together to celebrate Pride in diversity. Sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverage, give aways, adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saigling House, 902 E. 16th St., Plano. Free.

• Sept. 24-Oct. 17: The State Fair of Texas

Tickets at BigTex.com.

• Sept. 25: Texas Latinx Pride Fest 2021

Live entertainment and special guests from 3-9 p.m. in Reverchon Park, 3501 Maple Ave.

• Sept. 25: Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff

Richard Rey, formerly of Fox 4 News, hosts a screening of Texas Justice: Brandon Woofruff about a teen convicted of killing his parents without evidence other than he is gay at 7 p.m. at the The Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St., Greenville.

• Through Sept. 25: Becoming featuring Valerie Gillespie

Becoming is an aesthetic exploration of the truth and illusion behind the often times unfortunate actions that stem from human nature. African American Museum, Fair Park. AAMDallas.org.

• Sept. 25-Jan. 9: Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair

Introducing a dozen new ornate works by the multidisciplinary artist, Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair will open this fall at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter). The exhibition debuts the latest evolution of Agha’s luminous lantern-like sculptures—two site-specific installation pieces commissioned by the Carter—alongside a corresponding series of drawings that elevate practices traditionally assigned as female handiwork, such as embroidery. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Sept. 28: Friends The Musical Parody

National tour of this parody of the long-running TV show at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets $22.50-52.50 through Ticketmaster.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1-3: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. Oct. 1: Coraline, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Oct. 2: Hocus Pocus, Scream. Oct. 3: Beetlejuice. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Oct. 2-3: Fortune Feimster

Lesbian comedian Fortune Feimster appears at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. 7 p.m. $32-196. Ticketmaster.com.

• Oct. 3: LifeWalk

LifeWalk will be virtual but Prism Health North Texas is hoping to reunite the community for an afternoon celebration on Cedar Springs in the spring once COVID-19 concerns subside.

• Oct. 8: DIFFA /Dallas Burgers and Burgundy

Celebrity chefs create their version of the perfect slider, each uniquely paired with a different glass of wine. Complete with exciting entertainment, a luxury silent auction, and a wine pull. Benefits DIFFA/Dallas. Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 8-10: Tyler Pride Weekend

Luau Ball from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at the host hotel Holiday Inn Tyler Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave., Tyler. $40. Pride in the Park includes Doggie Pride Fashion Show from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday at Lindsey Park, 12557 TX-364 Spur W, Tyler. Pride After Hours Party from 7 pm.-midnight at South Tyler Speakeasy, 16884 FM 2493 Ol Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler. TylerAreaGays.com.

• Oct. 8: Al Franken

Comedian and former Sen. Al Franken, who bills himself as the only former senator currently on tour, appears at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets $42-52 at tixr.com.

• Oct. 9: Dallas Fall Arts Festival

Bruce Wood Dance and the Dallas Conservatory present Dallas Fall Arts Festival featuring dance and live music. This year’s performers include Denise Lee, B. Moore Dance, Indique Dance Company, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Andy Yu Crew, Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, Zion Dance Project, Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, The Dallas Conservatory and Bruce Wood Dance. From 1-6 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park.

• Oct. 9: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Oct. 9-10: Broadway’s Back, Baby

Broadway’s back and so it the Turtle Creek Chorale, which performs its first all Broadway concert in a decade. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Oct. 9: Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes

Ron Corning hosts the Turtle Creek Association’s virtual tour of homes beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at TurtleCreekAssociation.org/2021-tour-of-home-tickets.

• Oct. 10: ADL Walk Against Hate

In person beginning at American Airlines Center or virtual at 9:30 a.m.

• Oct. 14: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Oct. 16: Tarrant County Pride Parade and Water Garden Festival

Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Taylor Street at W. 3rd and continues 17 blocks to the Water Gardens. Parade awards given at 4 p.m. at the Water Gardens Festival. Festival continues until 6 p.m.

• Through Oct. 16: Tiny Beautiful Things

An online advice columnist uses her personal experiences to help her readers who pour their hearts out to her. Adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. In rep with Cake Ladies. Dallas Theater Center, Wyly Theatre. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 17: Tarrant County Pride Picnic

Tarrant County Pride Picnic runs from noon-6 p.m. at Trinity Park.

• Through Oct. 17: Cake Ladies

World premiere comedy by playwright-in-residence Jonathan Norton written to welcome audiences back to the theater. The Scott County Community Playhouse is the pride of Cedar Oak, Texas, a small town recovering from a drug-fueled HIV outbreak. With the launch of their first ever “AIDSFest!” it seems the town is finally turning a corner for the better. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down the playhouse production of Angels in America, best friends LeAnne (Sally Nystuen Vahle) and Tweedy-Bird (Liz Mikel)–affectionately known as “the cake ladies”–leap into action to make Angels soar again in their hometown. In rep with Tiny Beautiful Things. Dallas Theater Center, Wyly Theatre. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Oct. 18: Jamie Foxx

Comedian and actor, Jamie Foxx embarks on a multi-city book tour to celebrate the release of his memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. LiveNationEntertainment.com.

• Oct. 20: Andrea Bocelli

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his Believe World Tour to Dallas. 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 22-24: Ben Folds

Ben Folds performs solo piano and orchestral performances he’s dubbed his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. BenFolds.com.

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Bianca Del Rio

RuPaul’s rag Race champion Bianca Del Rio brings her Unsanitized Comedy Tour to Dallas. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets and info at TheBiancaDelRio.com.

• Nov. 3: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin concert

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin in concert with special guest Sebastian Yatra. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

• Nov. 4-7: National Strength Conference

Sixth National Strength Conference for men living with HIV. $50. Dallas Marriott Suites, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• Nov. 5: Business and Community Excellence Awards

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon will be virtual. LGBTChamberFoundation.org/awards.

• Nov. 6: Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown visits the Theatre at Grand Prairie with “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff” for two hours of entertainment including “things i’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.

• Nov. 6-7: Metropolis LGBTQ Empowerment Expo

Hear poets, leaders, visionaries and speakers challenge our minds with the power of words from literary works to thought provoking perspectives. See the work of visual artists and performers. Panel discussions and inspirational presentations that explore our history and celebrate movements and milestones. Health and wellness. Shopping. Noon-7 p.m. Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Grapevine. Free with RSVP at Eventbrite.com/e/metropolis-lgbtq-empowerment-expo-tickets-154158561407.

• Nov. 10: Stacey Abrams

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams holds an evening of political insight and candid conversation. The Theater in Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie at 7:30 p.m. $44.50-75. Tickets at axs.com/events/402706/a-conversation-with-stacey-abrams-tickets.

• Nov. 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Nov. 13: Black Tie Dinner

• Nov. 13: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 11: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall for its holiday concert. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman–A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 6-Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin:Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

MARCH

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

MAY

• May 14-Sept.18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

AUGUST

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.