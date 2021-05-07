The Gay Agenda

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

MAY

• May 7-8: Strut Your Mutt

The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.

• May 7-31: Everyone Has Special Needs

• May 7: ArtCultivation

Resident artists Allegre Ballet Folklorico and Poppy Xander are joined by Sofia Torres, Jessi Jones, Rosalee, Gabriel Scampini and Maria Acevedo at 8 p.m. at 723 Fort Worth Ave. Tickers at Artstillery.org/vip.

• May 8: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online to discuss Semi Queer by Anne Balay. Register at https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-4

• May 8: Dieseled

Purple Party presents Dieseled, a party with a purpose with music by DJ Cindel. Building housing for homeless LGBTQ youth. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. RBC, 2617 Commerce St. Tickets at Dieseled.com.

• May 8: Perry Heights Neighborhood lawn sale

Stroll and shop through the Perry Heights neighborhood along Rawlins, N. Hall and Vandelia streets and see what treasures you may find from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• May 8: Mother’s Day Drag Brunch

Mayra D’Lorenzo, Reign LaRue, Jacob Lopez, May May Graves and Jerssy Parga at 2 p.m. at Blue Cenote

312 West Davis St.

• May 8: Dallas Burlesque Festival

The Dallas Burlesque Festival returns for its 12th year featuring Lou Lou D’Vil and Ryan Kelsey at 7:30 p.m. at the Fair Park Bandshell. DallasBurlesqueFest.com.

• May 9: Second Sunday at Turtle Creek Park

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Turtle Creek Park. The Meridian String Quartet will be performing today’s top hits along with the classics. Halal Mother Trucker Food Truck. Gorgeous jewelry selections will be able from multiple vendors for last minute Mother’s Day shopping. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and socially distance on the lawn. 5-7 p.m. Turtle Creek Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• May 9: Tapped Out Drag Brunch

Jenni P hosts from non-4 p.m. $29.95. Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road #100.

• Through May 9: The Rising

The rising is an the interactive, multimedia musical experience presented by Exude Love Foundation and Rainbow Vomit that combines live performers, ground-breaking interactive technology and new, original music by the UK group HÆLOS. The 45-minute performance is limited to eight guests per experience. $60. For showtimes and tickets, visit ExudeLove.org or RainbowVomit.com.

• May 13: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• May 13: Bleach Banquette Bingo

play bingo with a glass of bubbly as Bleach hosts Bleach Banquette Bingo from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Canvas Hotel Dallas, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd.

• May 13-15: #DigitalConnection

The Elevator Project 2021 presents #DigitalConnection presented by mixamotus, a human-digital interface art exploration that blends dance, music, and video mapping technology to create an immersive new media performance at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. at 8 p.m. Tickets at tickets.attpac.org/production/55205.

• May 13-22: Butterflies Are Free

Rover Dramawerks presents the classic comedy Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe at The Core Theatre, 518 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson. Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. RoverDramaWerks.com.

• May 14: Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff

Documentary about a Texas man wrongly convicted of murdering his parents simply because he is gay at 6 p.m. at Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St., Greenville. $7.50.

• May 15-June 19: Rusty Scruby

Gay artist Rusty Scruby has a solo exhibit called Comfort at Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St. Suite 110. Open house on May 15 from noon-4 p.m. CrisWorley.com.

• May 16: Crawfish for a Cause

Crawfish for a Cause: Mental Health Matters sponsored by Mental Health America of Greater Dallas is an online event with music and info on how important mental well-being is including information for the LGBTQ community. Free but a $25 donation includes a t-shirt. Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/crawfish-for-a-cause-tickets-148835413729?fbclid=IwAR1H9Usp9pvwTgXDPP2fs69CzmSveXQ8ilXLg_8k_VGiOSXfypVI_-Njnfg.

• Through May 16: Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again

Thirty-year retrospective of artist Shirin Neshat’s work runs through May 16 at The Modern, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. TheModern.org.

• Through May 17: Cufflink Art group show

Group show in a variety of mediums includes meticulous graphite drawings by Marshall Harris, subliminal compositions through oil on canvas by Linda Shobe, personal storytelling via collage by Dwight Owsley, intimate close-up portraits from the perspective of Nathan Madrid, dark yet mischievous concrete sculptures by Ross Bonfanti, and digitally abstract maps manipulated by Scott Anderson. Cufflink Art, Dickson-Jenkins Lofts and Plaza, 120 St. Louis Ave. Suite 149, Fort Worth. CufflinkArt.com.

• May 19: Unity

A virtual party benefiting the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance DFW Chapter and Dallas Hope Charities with Marsha Dimes streamed live at 7 p.m. on YouTube and at MarshaDimes.com/unity.

• Through May 19: Texas Gypsies

Sammons Center for the Arts presents a virtual concert featuring Steve Curry on guitar and vocals, Tony Baker, Brian Sandridge, Joe Perez, Andrew Griffith and Travis Udall . Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are presented as 48-hour rentals on Vimeo. $10. Members free. SammonsArtCenter.org.

• May 21: Federal Club

Transforming from ally to advocate. A discussion of how an in-group can advance the interests of an oppressed or marginalized out-group. To be a part of the discussion of how allies can become strategic players, visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• May 22-23: The Wars of the Roses

Shakespeare Dallas presents a staged reading of Shakespeare’s history plays: Henry VI Part I, Henry VI Part II, Henry VI Part III and Richard III at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at noon.

• May 22-23: Dallas Black Dance Theater

DBDT’s Spring Celebration performance features guest artist Alicia Graf Mack, dean and director of the Juilliard School. The virtual performance can be streamed from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. $30 per household. DBDT.com.

• May 23: WOOD/SHOP

The third in a series of three programs features innovative new works by Bruce Wood Dance company dancers Weaver Rhodes and Seth York at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. Register at BruceWoodDance.org.

• Through May 23: Cotton Patch Gospel

This rustic musical full of bluegrass, country, and gospel music is “the greatest story ever retold.” Outdoors at the back lot of The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch. $36. TheFirehouseTheatre.com.

• May 25: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• May 27-29: Tenants/Tenets

TENANTS/TENETS is a futurist dance theatre performance that spontaneously generates a fully functioning society in which its community must determine their responsibility to each other, based on their individual identities, presented by Very Good Dance Theatre at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. at 8 p.m. Tickets at tickets.attpac.org/production/55208.

• May 29: Musical Moments

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

• May 29: Our Odyssey

Utilizing artistic expression to stimulate increased awareness about Pan-African experiences with racial injustice, Bandan Koro and special guests will explore and engage with audiences of all ages and backgrounds about the ongoing plight for justice and equality while reinforcing our collective power to change the future experience. Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. at 8 p.m. Tickets at tickets.attpac.org/booking/production/bestavailable/55865.

• Through May 31: A Celebration of Friendship

Artist Melanie Brannan is raising funds for the AIM at Melanoma Foundation with an exhibit that explores the meaning of friendship and the potential loss of that relationship with 20 paintings that chronicle her friendship with someone struggling with a diagnosis of nodular melanoma. From noon-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and at all public events at Messanine Gallery at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.

JUNE

• June 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• June 3-6 and 10-13: Hamlet Project

Shakespeare Dallas presents Hamlet Project, a world premiere performance event where actors perform a one-person interpretation of Hamlet with 16 actors given only 24 hours to prepare prior to curtain at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

• June 3-July 4: The Music Man

Theatre Three presents a 10-person, boutique production of The Music Man outdoors at Coppell Senior Center

345 W Bethel Road, Coppell on June 3–13, in Oak Lawn at Union Coffee Shop, 3705 Cedar Springs Road from June 16–27 and Texas Discovery Gardens, 3601 MLK Blvd. on June 30– July 4. Tickets are $75 for a 2-person socially distant square. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• June 4-5: Dallas Pride

Dallas Pride is back with a 2021 celebration to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s events will take place Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, and will be the best version of what is possible at this time, prioritizing public health while providing numerous opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and allies to experience visibility, solidarity, and joy. In addition to the outside, in-person experiences, the event will also be streamed online for those who feel more comfortable watching from home.

Both events will be held outdoors, in the Band Shell at Fair Park, and gates will open at 7 p.m. On Friday night, the event will feature musical entertainment. On Saturday evening, a variety show hosted by entertainer Marsha Dimes will feature local and regional entertainment including Kennedy Davenport, The Fly Queens, The Sisters-in-Action, the Rose Room cast, Sister Helen Holy, and Anton Shaw, in addition to other entertainers to be announced.

• June 4-5: Cinderella

Ballet North Texas presents the story of an ordinary girl experiencing one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers featuring Prokofiev’s jubilant score. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• June 4-5: Taste Addison

Since its inception in 1993, Taste Addison has earned a reputation for curating the most exciting collection of musical entertainment and pairing it with a menu of culinary treats that showcases the city’s celebrated restaurant history. On Friday, the David Whiteman Band covers a wide range of genres, Emerald City Band plays danceable Top 40 covers and Flo Rida sings rap. On stage on Saturday are Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, Lit, Hoobastank, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Third Eye Blind. Friday 6 p.m.-midnight. Saturday 2 p.m.-midnight. Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Tickets at TasteAddisonTexas.com.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 10: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• June 12: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• June 13: Catholic Pride

New Ways Ministries is hosting Catholic LGBTQ Pride with an interactive prayer service on Zoom from 2-3 p.m. central time. Register at NewWaysMinistry.org.

• June 15-17: DEI Conference

The Texas Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference virtually brings together LGBT Chamber member businesses and other certified businesses, DEI professionals, supplier diversity professionals, employee resource group members and more.

• June 18: Federal Club

HRC DFW Federal Club cocktails and conversation as members and guests meet virtually. DFWFederalClub.org for details.

• June 18: Pride Party +

Virtual kick-off from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• June 18: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• June 18-20: Juneteenth Unity Weekend 2021

Hosted by Dallas Southern Pride. Free. Sheraton Suites Market Center, 2101 N. Stemmons Freeway is the host hotel. Code DSP for $89 rate. Ultimate Mega Party at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. on Saturday from 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

• June 18-Sept. 5: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

You’ve seen the films. Now experience them in real life at Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Educational, immersive, interactive and most of all, awesome, the Exhibition will thrill audiences of all ages as they come face to face with these mighty and sometimes vicious creatures. Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony.

• June 19: Pride Party +

Virtual and on-site programming from the Dallas Arts District from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• June 20: Pride Party +

Virtual and on-site programming from the Dallas Arts District from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Through June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• June 26: Musical Moments

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

• June 26: Trinity Pride

A hybrid celebration will consist of a live stream of Virtual Trinity Pride Fest on Facebook Live as well as at official Trinity Pride Partner locations throughout Fort Worth at 7 p.m.

• June 27-Sept. 5: Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon

The Kimbell Art Museum presents Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society, a collection of sculptures, bronzes, ceramics and metalwork. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellMuseum.org.

• June 30: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

• June 30-July 4, July 8-11, July 15-18 and July 22-24: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)

Shakespeare Dallas presents parodies of the plays of William Shakespeare performed in comically shortened form by three actors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• July 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• July 16: Federal Club

The history of LGBTQ in North texas, Part 2. Dr. Stephen Pounders discusses the history of the AIDS crisis in North Texas. For information, visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• July 16: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Now through July 10: Lonesome Dove: Photos by Bill Wittliff

Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first ranch there — truly captured public imagination. The Lonesome Dove Miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience. Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the Lonesome Dove exhibition presents classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and executive producer of Lonesome Dove. The images, however, are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Dupree Lobby, Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Through July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 27: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 3-Sept. 5: Wicked

Dallas Summer Musicals is back with a return of the musical Wicked, a look at what happened in Oz from a different angle. The Music Hall at Fair Park. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

• Aug. 12: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Aug 13: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 20-21: New Media Artworks

New media artworks by Refik Anadol and Quayola commissioned by Fort Worth will premiere as the first of four major public art projects at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Free.

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Aug. 30: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Sept. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Sept. 18: North Texas Pride “Come As You are” Festival

North Texas Pride Foundation brings the community together to celebrate Pride in diversity. Sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverage, give aways, adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saigling House, 902 E. 16th St., Plano. Free.

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.

• Sept. 25-Jan. 9: Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair

Introducing a dozen new ornate works by the multidisciplinary artist, Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair will open this fall at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter). The exhibition debuts the latest evolution of Agha’s luminous lantern-like sculptures—two site-specific installation pieces commissioned by the Carter—alongside a corresponding series of drawings that elevate practices traditionally assigned as female handiwork, such as embroidery. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: LifeWalk