The Gay Agenda

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

JUNE

• June 25: Dine with Pride

Virtual event with the Dallas Wings in conjunction with HRC. 6:30 p.m. $40. DallasWings.com.

• June 25: Lessons from our community

Lessons from our community: Stories about the fight for equality at 5 p.m. at Liberty Lounge,515 S. Jennings Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 25: Divine Miss Diva Show

Return of the Devine Miss Diva Show at 11 p.m. at Club Changes, 2637 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 25-July 1: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. June 25: Mean Girls, House Party. June 26: Closed. June 27: Coming To America. June 28: The Goonies. June 29: Dirty Dancing. June 30: Love & Basketball. July 1: Independence Day. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• June 25: Swan Song

Swan Song premieres at the Oak Cliff Film Festival. Filmmaker Todd Stephens and star Udo Kier will be in attendance. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• June 26: Musical Moments

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents a virtual concert series featuring LGBTQ artists and allies the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. To register, visit cfa.lgbt/musicalmoments.

• June 26: AIDS Walk South Dallas

The 5K walk/run kicks off at 8 a.m. in observance of National HIV Testing Day. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.

• June 26: Dallas Wings Pride game

WNBA’s Dallas Wings face the Washington Mystics at noon. During the Pride game there will be a few special additions to the arena that Wings officials say haven’t been done anywhere before. The national anthem will be sung by Voices of Hope from Cathedral of Hope. College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. Promo code Pride21 for ticket discount. Tickets at tix.axs.com/5ThCMgAAAABfCrYoAgAAAADW%2fv%2f%2f%2fwD%2f%2f%2f%2f%2fA3V0YQD%2f%2f%2f%2f%2f%2f%2f%2f%2f%2fw%3d%3d/shop/restrictions.

• June 26: Pride in Gainesville

Pride in Gainesville from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.at CAB Station Market, 314 Denison St., Gainesville. Directions at Facebook.com/events/3095626300652210.

• June 26: Kickball Summer League

Varsity Gay League begins seven weeks of summer play from 9 a.m.-noon at FORO Sports Complex, 14725 Preston Road. $50. VarsityGayLeague.com.

• June 26: Pride is a Protest

Pride began as a protest and this year’s protest begins at 5:30 p.m. at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.

• June 26: Rainbow Roundup Drive-in Movie

Meet for food and fun at the playground at 6:45 p.m. before the movies at Coyote Drive In, 223 Northeast 4th St., Fort Worth. Facebook.com/events/147699910633711.

• June 26: Dallas 101 – Oak Lawn

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! Take a tour of Dallas neighborhoods and learn more about what makes Dallas special. On this tour you’ll get the inside scoop on Dallas’ weekly LGBT-focused newspaper: Dallas Voice, hear from special guests from Alexandre’s Bar and the Rose Room and learn so much more about Oak Lawn’s history. 11 a.m.-noon. Register for online program at DallasLibrary.LibraryMarket.com/events/dallas-101-oak-lawn?fbclid=IwAR2vV0BITiK8_EHzslZhVrKFqqb1ia9T8EZOhkH9Dajr94Zics1HieaEaDM

• June 26: Trinity Pride

A hybrid celebration will consist of a live stream of Virtual Trinity Pride Fest on Facebook Live as well as at official Trinity Pride Partner locations throughout Fort Worth at 7 p.m.

• June 26-Sept. 12: Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Trusth

This powerful, immersive exhibition uses art, photography, stories, quotes and historical materials to affirm the power of the African American journey and, ultimately, the American experience. Men of Change profiles revolutionary men – Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. Du Bois, Kendrick Lamar, Lebron James and more – who have altered the history and culture of this country. African American Museum, Fair Park. AAMDallas.org.

• Through June 26: A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond

Selling over 10 million records worldwide with 38 top 10 hits, Neil Diamond is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. From halls of fame to lifetime achievements, Diamond’s career has spanned six decades and reaped dozens of awards. Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave. Fort Worth. Ticket start at $65 and can be purchased at CasaManana.org.

• June 27: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale returns to live performance with Holidays Interrupted at 8 p.m. in the Fair Park Band Shell at Fair Park. $30. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• June 27: Pride Night at FC Dallas

Get specially priced tickets to the annual Y’all Means All game against the New England Revolution. The LGBT Chamber recommends buying seats in sections 131 and 132 near the Supporters’ Section. Tailgate at 6 p.m. Game at 8 p.m. at Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco. Tickets at tix.axs.com/x3mzIgAAAABoHei7AgAAAABT%2Fv%2F%2F%2FwD%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FCEZDRGFsbGFzAP%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FBExHQlQ=/shop/search.

• June 27-Sept. 5: Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon

The Kimbell Art Museum presents Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society, a collection of sculptures, bronzes, ceramics and metalwork. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellMuseum.org.

• June 30: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

• June 30: Austin & Nashville “Pride in Local Music”

The Austin and Nashville LGBT chambers of commerce join forces to produce the second Pride in Local Music, a livestream event at 6 p.m. streamed at PrideInLocalMusic.com.

• June 30: Ty Herndon

Dallas’ Ty Herndon hosts For Love and Acceptance, an online event that includes the Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clarke, Brooke Eden and more at 7 p.m. Central on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels and at F4LA.org/concert.

• June 30-July 4, July 8-11, July 15-18 and July 22-24: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)

Shakespeare Dallas presents parodies of the plays of William Shakespeare performed in comically shortened form by three actors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

JULY

• July 2-3: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. July 2: Stand By Me, Friday. July 3: The Sandlot. Wet Hot American Summer. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• July 3-Sept. 4: Together

The MAC presents its 23rd annual membership exhibition, Together, in its new home in The Cedars. The MAC, 1503 S. Ervay St. The-MAC.org.

• July 3-31: Visible: Asian and AAPI Artists in America

A group exhibit featuring new works by 17 artists. Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St. Opening reception on July 3 from 7-10 p.m. Ro2art.com.

• July 4: Independence Day

• Through July 4: The Music Man

Theatre Three presents a 10-person, boutique production of The Music Man outdoors at Coppell Senior Center

345 W Bethel Road, Coppell on June 3–13, in Oak Lawn at Union Coffee Shop, 3705 Cedar Springs Road from June 16–27 and Texas Discovery Gardens, 3601 MLK Blvd. on June 30– July 4. Tickets are $75 for a 2-person socially distant square. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• July 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• July 9-10: Lucky Leaf Cannibis Hemp CBD Expo

Educational sessions and live demos. More than 100 CBD and hemp exhibitors. Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. LuckyLeaf Expo.com.

• July 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• July 10-Aug. 28: Juried exhibition

Contemporary 2D and 3D works selected by juror Caleb Bell, curator at the Tyler Museum of Art, will be included in the Texas Juried Exhibition at Artspace111, 111 Hampton St., Fort Worth. By appointment. ArtSpace111.com.

• July 15: Working: A Musical

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas attends the Dallas Theater Center production of Working: A Musical at 8:30 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. GLFD.org.

• July 16: Federal Club

The history of LGBTQ in North texas, Part 2. Dr. Stephen Pounders discusses the history of the AIDS crisis in North Texas. For information, visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• July 16: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• July 16: Cheers to Summer

Virtual beer tasting benefiting LifeWalk hosted by Texas Ale Project. $40 ticket includes a sex pack of Texas Ale Project beers, souvenir glass and more. Eventbrite.com/e/lifewalk-virtual-beer-tasting-tickets-154605580453.

• Through July 10: Lonesome Dove: Photos by Bill Wittliff

Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first ranch there — truly captured public imagination. The Lonesome Dove Miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience. Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the Lonesome Dove exhibition presents classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and executive producer of Lonesome Dove. The images, however, are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Dupree Lobby, Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Through July 24: Confederate Currency: The Color of Money

The exhibition investigates the importance of slavery in the economy of the South. Artist John W. Jones has researched and documented 126 images of slavery depicted on Confederate and Southern States money. The juxtaposition of the framed Confederate currencies, which the acrylic paintings inspired the slave images on the currencies, makes a very powerful statement on the contributions of enslaved Africans to the American economy. African American Museum, Fair Park. AAMDallas.org.

• July 25: Celebration of life of Michael Champion

The Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System will be holding a Celebration of Life and Legacy of Michale Champion aka Sable Alexander on Sunday July 25 at 5 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. All money raised will benefit the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System & LGBTQ SAVES.

• Through July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 27: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 3-Sept. 5: Wicked

Dallas Summer Musicals is back with a return of the musical Wicked, a look at what happened in Oz from a different angle. The Music Hall at Fair Park. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

• Aug. 12: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Aug 13: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 20-21: New Media Artworks

New media artworks by Refik Anadol and Quayola commissioned by Fort Worth will premiere as the first of four major public art projects at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Free.

• Through-Aug 22: Tomoo Gokita: Get Down

Dallas Contemporary presents Japanese artist Tomoo Gokita’s first North American museum exhibition: Get Down. Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St. DallasContemporary.org.

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Aug. 29: Songs of Strength and Survival

The Turtle Creek Chorale Small Ensemble Showcase sings about the healing power of live music that was absent as we made our way through the pandemic. Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Aug. 30: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Through Sept. 5: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

You’ve seen the films. Now experience them in real life at Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Educational, immersive, interactive and most of all, awesome, the Exhibition will thrill audiences of all ages as they come face to face with these mighty and sometimes vicious creatures. Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony.

• Sept. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through Sept. 19: Off-Site Nasher

The Nasher Sculpture Center announces its second offsite Nasher Public project: Lauren Cross’s A Moment of Silence/Let Freedom Ring presented in partnership with For Oak Cliff, an organization and community center that works to liberate the South Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff from systemic oppression. For Oak Cliff, 907 E. Ledbetter Drive.

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: Dallas Black Pride

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.

• Sept. 25: North Texas Pride “Come As You Are” Festival

North Texas Pride Foundation brings the community together to celebrate Pride in diversity. Sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverage, give aways, adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saigling House, 902 E. 16th St., Plano. Free.

• Sept. 25: Texas Latinx Pride Fest 2021

Live entertainment and special guests from 3-9 p.m. in Reverchon Park, 3501 Maple Ave.

• Through Sept. 25: Becoming featuring Valerie Gillespie

Becoming is an aesthetic exploration of the truth and illusion behind the often times unfortunate actions that stem from human nature. African American Museum, Fair Park. AAMDallas.org.

• Sept. 25-Jan. 9: Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair

Introducing a dozen new ornate works by the multidisciplinary artist, Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair will open this fall at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter). The exhibition debuts the latest evolution of Agha’s luminous lantern-like sculptures—two site-specific installation pieces commissioned by the Carter—alongside a corresponding series of drawings that elevate practices traditionally assigned as female handiwork, such as embroidery. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: LifeWalk

Prism Health is hoping for an in-person walk this year.

• Oct. 14: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Oct. 20: Andrea Bocelli

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his Believe World Tour to Dallas. 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 22-24: Ben Folds

Ben Folds performs solo piano and orchestral performances he’s dubbed his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. BenFolds.com.

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Bianca Del Rio

RuPaul’s rag Race champion Bianca Del Rio brings her Unsanitized Comedy Tour to Dallas. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets and info at TheBiancaDelRio.com.

• Nov. 3: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin tour comes to American Airines Arena. Tickets through Ticketmaster.com.

• Nov. 4-7: National Strength Conference

Sixth National Strength Conference for men living with HIV. $50. Dallas Marriott Suites, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• Nov. 6: Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown visits the Theatre at Grand Prairie with “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff” for two hours of entertainment including “things i’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.

• Nov. 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Nov. 13: Black Tie Dinner

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall for its holiday concert. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman–A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.