The Gay Agenda

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

JULY

• July 2-5: Daddyland Music Festival

Four days of dance parties at five of Dallas’s best venues featuring an amazing international DJ lineup. Doubletree Hotel Dallas Market Center, 2015 Market Center Blvd. Calendar.time.ly/xzu8x9gg/event/66034028/20210702210000

• July 2-3: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. July 2: Stand By Me, Friday. July 3: The Sandlot. Wet Hot American Summer. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• July 2-July 4, July 8-11, July 15-18 and July 22-24: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)

Shakespeare Dallas presents parodies of the plays of William Shakespeare performed in comically shortened form by three actors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 6000 E. Grand Ave. at 8:15 p.m.

• July 3-Sept. 4: Together

The MAC presents its 23rd annual membership exhibition, Together, in its new home in The Cedars. The MAC, 1503 S. Ervay St. The-MAC.org.

• July 3-31: Visible: Asian and AAPI Artists in America

A group exhibit featuring new works by 17 artists. Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St. Opening reception on July 3 from 7-10 p.m. Ro2art.com.

• July 4: Independence Day

• Through July 4: The Music Man

Theatre Three presents a 10-person, boutique production of The Music Man outdoors at Coppell Senior Center

345 W Bethel Road, Coppell on June 3–13, in Oak Lawn at Union Coffee Shop, 3705 Cedar Springs Road from June 16–27 and Texas Discovery Gardens, 3601 MLK Blvd. on June 30– July 4. Tickets are $75 for a 2-person socially distant square. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• July 6-8: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. July 6: Selena. July 7: Bridesmaids. July 8: Poetic Justice. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• July 7-18: Working: A Musical

Music by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and more at 8 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.com.

• July 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• July 9-25: When Pigs Fly

Uptown Players presents a revival of the company’s first show. Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. at Kalita Humphreys, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• July 9-10: Lucky Leaf Cannibis Hemp CBD Expo

Educational sessions and live demos. More than 100 CBD and hemp exhibitors. Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. LuckyLeaf Expo.com.

• July 9-15: Rooftop Cinema

Summer series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. July 9: Raya and the Last Dragon, A Nightmare on Elm Street. July 10: 10 Things I Hate About You, Step Brothers. July 11: Jurassic Park. July 12: Grease (sing along). July 13: Godzilla Vs. Kong. July 14: Beetlejuice. July 15: Judas and the Black Messiah. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• July 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• July 10-Aug. 28: Juried exhibition

Contemporary 2D and 3D works selected by juror Caleb Bell, curator at the Tyler Museum of Art, will be included in the Texas Juried Exhibition at Artspace111, 111 Hampton St., Fort Worth. By appointment. ArtSpace111.com.

• Through July 10: Lonesome Dove: Photos by Bill Wittliff

Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first ranch there — truly captured public imagination. The Lonesome Dove Miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience. Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the Lonesome Dove exhibition presents classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and executive producer of Lonesome Dove. The images, however, are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Dupree Lobby, Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• July 15: Working: A Musical

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas attends the Dallas Theater Center production of Working: A Musical at 8:30 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. GLFD.org.

• July 16: Federal Club

The history of LGBTQ in North texas, Part 2. Dr. Stephen Pounders discusses the history of the AIDS crisis in North Texas. For information, visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• July 16: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• July 16: Cheers to Summer

Virtual beer tasting benefiting LifeWalk hosted by Texas Ale Project. $40 ticket includes a sex pack of Texas Ale Project beers, souvenir glass and more. Eventbrite.com/e/lifewalk-virtual-beer-tasting-tickets-154605580453.

• July 17: Wheels for Rick

The Wheels for Rick awareness event will bring the public and local citizens with disabilities together to learn, celebrate, eat, dance, mingle, and fundraise for a good cause. Live music, guest speakers, exhibitors, raffle, food trucks and an outdoor playground for kids. From noon-7 p.m. at Elm Grove Pavilion, 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington.

• Through July 24: Confederate Currency: The Color of Money

The exhibition investigates the importance of slavery in the economy of the South. Artist John W. Jones has researched and documented 126 images of slavery depicted on Confederate and Southern States money. The juxtaposition of the framed Confederate currencies, which the acrylic paintings inspired the slave images on the currencies, makes a very powerful statement on the contributions of enslaved Africans to the American economy. African American Museum, Fair Park. AAMDallas.org.

• July 25: Celebration of life of Michael Champion

The Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System will be holding a Celebration of Life and Legacy of Michale Champion aka Sable Alexander on Sunday July 25 at 5 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. All money raised will benefit the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System & LGBTQ SAVES.

• Through July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 27: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 3-Sept. 5: Wicked

Dallas Summer Musicals is back with a return of the musical Wicked, a look at what happened in Oz from a different angle. The Music Hall at Fair Park. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

• Aug. 12: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Aug 13: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 20-21: New Media Artworks

New media artworks by Refik Anadol and Quayola commissioned by Fort Worth will premiere as the first of four major public art projects at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Free.

• Through-Aug 22: Tomoo Gokita: Get Down

Dallas Contemporary presents Japanese artist Tomoo Gokita’s first North American museum exhibition: Get Down. Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St. DallasContemporary.org.

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Aug. 29: Songs of Strength and Survival

The Turtle Creek Chorale Small Ensemble Showcase sings about the healing power of live music that was absent as we made our way through the pandemic. Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Aug. 30: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 3: Name and gender change workshop

Lambda Legal discusses what the process looks like in Texas to secure state and federal identity documents. Lawyers can receive CLE credit. Meeting via Zoom. LambdaLegal.org.

• Through Sept. 5: Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon

The Kimbell Art Museum presents Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society, a collection of sculptures, bronzes, ceramics and metalwork. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellMuseum.org.

• Through Sept. 5: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

You’ve seen the films. Now experience them in real life at Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Educational, immersive, interactive and most of all, awesome, the Exhibition will thrill audiences of all ages as they come face to face with these mighty and sometimes vicious creatures. Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony.

• Sept. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 14-July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Sept. 18: The Legacy Continues

Complimentary red/white wine and champagne by Kindred Spirits, vodka by Greenbar Distillery, hors d’oeuvres by Kona Grill and desserts by Sugar Town Bakery for this 2021-22 kickoff event from 7-9 p.m. at City Yoga, 4311 Belmont Ave. $25.

• Through Sept. 19: Off-Site Nasher

The Nasher Sculpture Center announces its second offsite Nasher Public project: Lauren Cross’s A Moment of Silence/Let Freedom Ring presented in partnership with For Oak Cliff, an organization and community center that works to liberate the South Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff from systemic oppression. For Oak Cliff, 907 E. Ledbetter Drive.

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: Dallas Black Pride

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.

• Sept. 25: North Texas Pride “Come As You Are” Festival

North Texas Pride Foundation brings the community together to celebrate Pride in diversity. Sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverage, give aways, adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and entertainment. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saigling House, 902 E. 16th St., Plano. Free.

• Sept. 25: Texas Latinx Pride Fest 2021

Live entertainment and special guests from 3-9 p.m. in Reverchon Park, 3501 Maple Ave.

• Through Sept. 25: Becoming featuring Valerie Gillespie

Becoming is an aesthetic exploration of the truth and illusion behind the often times unfortunate actions that stem from human nature. African American Museum, Fair Park. AAMDallas.org.

• Sept. 25-Jan. 9: Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair

Introducing a dozen new ornate works by the multidisciplinary artist, Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair will open this fall at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter). The exhibition debuts the latest evolution of Agha’s luminous lantern-like sculptures—two site-specific installation pieces commissioned by the Carter—alongside a corresponding series of drawings that elevate practices traditionally assigned as female handiwork, such as embroidery. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: LifeWalk

Prism Health is hoping for an in-person walk this year.

• Oct. 8: DIFFA /Dallas Burgers and Burgundy

Celebrity chefs create their version of the perfect slider, each uniquely paired with a different glass of wine. Complete with exciting entertainment, a luxury silent auction, and a wine pull. Benefits DIFFA/Dallas. Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 14: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Oct. 17-Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Oct. 20: Andrea Bocelli

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his Believe World Tour to Dallas. 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 22-24: Ben Folds

Ben Folds performs solo piano and orchestral performances he’s dubbed his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. BenFolds.com.

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Bianca Del Rio

RuPaul’s rag Race champion Bianca Del Rio brings her Unsanitized Comedy Tour to Dallas. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets and info at TheBiancaDelRio.com.

• Nov. 3: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin tour comes to American Airines Arena. Tickets through Ticketmaster.com.

• Nov. 4-7: National Strength Conference

Sixth National Strength Conference for men living with HIV. $50. Dallas Marriott Suites, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• Nov. 6: Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown visits the Theatre at Grand Prairie with “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff” for two hours of entertainment including “things i’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.

• Nov. 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Nov. 13: Black Tie Dinner

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall for its holiday concert. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman–A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

MARCH

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.