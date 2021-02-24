The Gay Agenda

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 25: Texas LGBTQ Chambers Pride Across Texas

Make statewide business connections with the LGBTQ and allied business community from 4:30-6 p.m. Complimentary to chamber members. Advocacy specialist Angela Hale will be the speaker. To register email lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.

• Feb. 26-March 6: Carbonaro: Live from Space

Join Michael Carbonaro for a live, interactive magic experience Zoomed right to your living room. Four performances: Feb. 26, 27, March 5, 6. From $25. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

• Feb. 27: The State Classic Ultimate Mega Party

Dallas Southern Pride presents the State Fair classic weekend ultimate mega party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. Mask required. DallasSouthernPride.com. Tickets $30- $1,000.

• Feb. 27: TAG Game Night

Monthly game night resumes. Food provided at 7 p.m. in the Genecov Room, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, 315 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler.

• Feb. 27: Paul Manes: Recent Paintings

Open house from noon-4 p.m. Met and greet with the artist on March 13 from noon-4 p.m. No appointments. Up to 10 visitors allowed in the space at a time. Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St. Suite 110. Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. CrisWorley.com.

• Feb. 28: WOOD/SHOP

WOOD/SHOP|New Works by Company Dancers is the result of seven Bruce Wood dancers choreographing their own work. First installment will be presented via Zoom webinar at 4 p.m. Free but requires registration at bit.ly/3qFgZsD to receive the link.

• Feb. 28-May 16: Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again

Thirty-year retrospective of artist Shirin Neshat’s work runs through May 16 at The Modern, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. TheModern.org.

• Feb. 28-June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.

• Feb. 28: Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement® to raise awareness among women that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women around the world. Noon on Channel 8. Heart.org/dallasgored. Preview auction items at Heart.org/dallasgoredauction.

• Through Feb. 28: Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook

Original musical with two dozen songs by Stephen Schwartz from his musicals Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more presented by A Contemporary Theater of Connnecticut and AT&T Performing Arts Center. Tickets at https://www.stellartickets.com/o/act-of-ct/events/stephen-schwartzs-snapshots-a-musical-scrapbook?aff=att&sourceNumber=38705&utm_source=Mail2&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=ATTPAC-+Snapshots+022421

MARCH

• March 6: TAG Ladies Social

Tyler Area Gays women meet at 7 p.m. at Mercado’s, 2214 W SW Loop 323, Tyler.

• Through March 6: James Zamora and Kai Peter Martin

Surprise is an exhibition featuring new works by James Zamora and Close World Open Thought features new works by Kai Peter Martin. Opening reception from noon-5 p.m. Exhibit continues through March 6 at Ro2 Art | The Cedars, 1501 S. Ervay St.

• Through March 7: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers — the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

• March 9: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• March 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• March 12: CONTROL

Teatro Dallas three part outdoor performance series DESmodernidad begins with CONTROL. A short film depicting last summer’s protets in Dallas at 8 p.m. at Ash Studios, 3203 Ash Lane.

• March 13: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Through March 14: Queen Nefertari’s Egypt

Learn about the role of women during Egypt’s New Kingdom Period at the Kimbell Museum, 3333Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. $18.

• March 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• March 20: Adopt-A-Street Cleanup

Tyler Area Gays meet at 10 a.m. for a street cleanup at Tyler Library, 201 S College Ave, Tyler.

• Through March 20: Mimi & Anna

Two person show featuring the works of Jihye Han and Yuni Lee runs through March 20 at Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St.

• March 23: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• March 25-27: Unleashed LGBTQ

Unleashed LGBTQ creates a space for brands, entertainers and LGBTQ professionals to connect. Attendees can see the latest products, services and campaigns entering the LGBTQ market. Keynote speakers, discussion panels and performances. Tickets at UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• March 26-27: Together We Dance

Avant Chamber Ballet outdoor performance with Bruce Wood Dance and Dallas Black Dance Theatre at 8 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. $30 general lawn seating. $50 table seating. ATTPAC.org.

• March 27: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

APRIL

• April 4: Easter

• April 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• April 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• April 27: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

MAY

• May 1: Toast to Life

Annual fundraiser for Resource Center. Venetian Carnival is the theme hosted by Steve Kemble. DJ Blake Ward. Free virtual event.

• May 6-8: Strut Your Stuff

The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.

• May 8: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Through May 17: Cufflink Art group show

Group show in a variety of mediums includes meticulous graphite drawings by Marshall Harris, subliminal compositions through oil on canvas by Linda Shobe, personal storytelling via collage by Dwight Owsley, intimate close-up portraits from the perspective of Nathan Madrid, dark yet mischievous concrete sculptures by Ross Bonfanti, and digitally abstract maps manipulated by Scott Anderson. Cufflink Art, Dickson-Jenkins Lofts and Plaza, 120 St. Louis Ave. Suite 149, Fort Worth. CufflinkArt.com.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall XV

Benefit for GDMAF this year features Tiffany, Jennifer Holliday, Thea Austin and Chris Chism. If you purchased tickets for 2020’s Metroball, they will be valid this year. Contact David Hearn at pianobar@aol.com. 7 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. GDMAF.org.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 5-6: Dallas Pride

• June 15-17: DEI Conference

The Texas Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference virtually brings together LGBT Chamber member businesses and other certified businesses, DEI professionals, supplier diversity professionals, employee resource group members and more.

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

AUGUST

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.