The Gay Agenda

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 12: Taking Care of Our Own

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents LGBTQ Caregiver Conference with information on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, the impact on the LGBTQ community and more. Register at 800-272-3900 or at tinyurl.com/AlzLGBTQ.

• Feb. 13: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online for discussion of The Gilda Stories by Jewelle Gomez from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-1.

• Feb. 13: Dallas Bears monthly membership meeting

Dallas Bears meet online at noon. Email secretary@dallasbears.org for an invite if you are not a current member.

• Feb. 13-14: Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus

A one-man fusion of theater and stand-up on Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Perforance Drive, Richardson.

• Feb. 14: Love Equality

Fourth annual Love Equality event that benefits Equality Texas is virtual on an interactive event platform, Airmeet. You’ll be encouraged to pop a bottle of champagne, create a dance floor in your living room and enjoy the Valentine’s day brunch for a cause: full and lived equality for LGBTQ Texans. Tickets at EqualityTexas.org/loveequalitytickets. $30.

• Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner

The Muhlaysia Booker Foundation presents Valentine’s Day Dinner and an evening of love and fellowship for trans women and their families from 4-7 p.m. at 2414 U.S. Hwy. 80 Suite 303, Mesquite.

• Through Feb 14: Dash for the Beads 5K

The 2021 Dash for the Beads is going virtual to address safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners may choose to run their own route or to run the traditional Dash route through Kessler Park any time Feb. 1-14, and their results will be posted on the Dash website. The Dash fun run parade-walk will be a live event and will lead this year’s Go Oak Cliff Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 14, with masks required and including a “social distance” costume contest where participants will wear their wackiest idea for a costume that keeps them socially distant from each other. Entry fees are $35 for the Fun Run parade-walk and costume contest, and all participants receive a t-shirt, a mask and racing bib. The 5K virtual run will be $40, where all participants get a t-shirt, a mask and a Dash commemorative medal. Register for DashForTheBeads.org.

• Feb. 15: Stonewall Democrats Tarrant County

Opal Lee is the special guest at meeting via Zoom changed to 7 p.m. this evening.

• Feb. 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• Feb. 17: TAG monthly dinner

Tyler Area Gays meet at 7 p.m. at Clear Springs, 6519 S Broadway Ave, Tyler.

• Feb. 18: Log Cabin Republicans

Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn is the speaker at this month’s Log Cabin Republicans of Dallas meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 144. Fajita meal during presentation for $23 per person. LCRDallas.org.

• Feb. 18-21: Mozart & Strauss

Fabio Luisi conducts, with Alexander Kerr on violin, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major and R. Strauss’ Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite. Seating at the Meyerson Symphony Center is limited. Tickets at DallasSymphony.org.

• Feb. 20: TAG Ladies Social

LGBTQ women meet at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Slam, 5201 S Broadway Ave #170, Tyler.

• Through Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org. Tickets at EisemannCenter.com.

• Feb 22: Federal Club

Virtual update on the 2021 legislative session with Human Rights Campaign CEO Alphonso David, HRC Texas Director Rebecca Marques, state Rep. Julie Johnson and state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez at 6:30 p.m. Register at https://hrc-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctcOGupjwqG9zszQZAAzMEQfHjc9KKSwAn.

• Feb 23: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• Feb. 23-March 21: In Search of the Sublime

Stage West presents In Search of the Sublime. Five performers weave together tales of humor, terror, and awe in a concerted effort to achieve The Sublime. Live-streamed Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. $20 per person. Access codes will be sent to patrons an hour before showtime. StageWest.org.

• Feb. 25: Texas LGBTQ Chambers Pride Across Texas

Make statewide business connections with the LGBTQ and allied business community from 4:30-6 p.m. Complimentary to chamber members. Advocacy specialist Angela Hale will be the speaker. To register email lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.

• Feb. 26-March 6: Carbonaro: Live from Space

Join Michael Carbonaro for a live, interactive magic experience Zoomed right to your living room. Four performances: Feb. 26, 27, March 5, 6. From $25. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

• Feb. 27: The State Classic Ultimate Mega Party

Dallas Southern Pride presents the State Fair classic weekend ultimate mega party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. Mask required. DallasSouthernPride.com. Tickets $30- $1,000.

• Feb. 27: TAG Game Night

Monthly game night resumes. Food provided at 7 p.m. in the Genecov Room, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, 315 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler.

• Feb. 28-June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.

MARCH

• March 6: TAG Ladies Social

Tyler Area Gays women meet at 7 p.m. at Mercado’s, 2214 W SW Loop 323, Tyler.

• Through March 7: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers — the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

• March 9: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• March 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• March 13: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Through March 14: Queen Nefertari’s Egypt

Learn about the role of women during Egypt’s New Kingdom Period at the Kimbell Museum, 3333Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. $18.

• March 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• March 20: Adopt-A-Street Cleanup

Tyler Area Gays meet at 10 a.m. for a street cleanup at Tyler Library, 201 S College Ave, Tyler.

• March 23: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• March 25-27: Unleashed LGBTQ

Unleashed LGBTQ creates a space for brands, entertainers and LGBTQ professionals to connect. Attendees can see the latest products, services and campaigns entering the LGBTQ market. Keynote speakers, discussion panels and performances. Tickets at UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• March 27: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

APRIL

• April 4: Easter

• April 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• April 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• April 27: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

MAY

• May 1: Toast to Life

Annual fundraiser for Resource Center. Venetian Carnival is the theme hosted by Steve Kemble. DJ Blake Ward. Free virtual event.

• May 6-8: Strut Your Stuff

The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.

• May 8: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall XV

Benefit for GDMAF this year features Tiffany, Jennifer Holliday, Thea Austin and Chris Chism. If you purchased tickets for 2020’s Metroball, they will be valid this year. Contact David Hearn at pianobar@aol.com. 7 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. GDMAF.org.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 5-6: Dallas Pride

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

AUGUST

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: LifeWalk

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 13: Black Tie Dinner

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 25: Christmas