The Gay Agenda

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

APRIL

• April 9-11: Bonfire Dallas

Black Pride for Her Weekend. Exotic dancers, celebrity guests, local/national emcees and hosts. Venues include Canvas Hotel, Pink Lounge, Chocolate Lounge, Murphy’s and more. Earlybird tickets available through March 30 at Eventbrite.com.

• April 9: Bruce Wood Dance presents CRAFT

Bruce Wood Dance presents conversations with Omar Roman de Jesus and Bruce Wood Dance company members from 7-8 p.m. Free. Register at BruceWoodDance.org.

• April 9-10: An American View: Copland and Amram

Katharina Wincor conducts Maria Schneider on violin and Jolyon Pegis on cello playing Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring and David Amram’s Partners presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Tickets at https://secure.dallassymphony.org/12421/12423?_gl=1*vcy0s0*_ga*MTg5NDg4ODAxNi4xNjE1MjM0OTIx*_ga_XN08WC97SX*MTYxNTQwODAyMi43LjEuMTYxNTQxMzA1MS4zOQ..

• April 9-May 9: The Rising

The rising is an the interactive, multimedia musical experience presented by Exude Love Foundation and Rainbow Vomit that combines live performers, ground-breaking interactive technology and new, original music by the UK group HÆLOS. The 45-minute performance is limited to eight guests per experience. $60. For showtimes and tickets, visit ExudeLove.org or RainbowVomit.com.

• April 9: Get in Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble

SMU’s Division of Theatre and the Department of Theatre Arts at Clark Atlanta University collaborate on a program of six short, student-written plays based on a prompt inspired by the late American statesman and civil rights leader John Lewis: “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” Students from both undergraduate programs will be playwrights, stage managers, and actors, while professional directors and actors will work with the students to realize performances of these new plays. To register to watch the livestreaming performance, visit bit.ly/SMU-Clark. For more information, visit smu.edu/Events.

• April 10: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online to discuss The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. Register at https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-3.

• April 10: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis participates in North Texas Mustang Club’s Cruise on the Square. Meet at Parker Square, 1500 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound. $15. 3-6:30 p.m.

• April 10: Meadows Museum virtual tour in Spain: Spansh Guitar & Barcelona

Live With Locals takes you to Spain, virtually. Spend part of your weekend with a local in Spain exploring architecture, monuments, street life and cuisine. In this program, join Barcelona-based musician Sebastian for a live music experience Nothing brings the feeling of Spain to your home like the sound of Spanish guitar! Sebastian will play Spanish guitar and tell you all about Barcelona’s fascinating history. Limit 30 households. To register, visit Eventbrite.com/e/128129640203. For more information, call 214.768.8587 or meadowsmuseuminfo@smu.edu. $10.

• Through April 12: Prism Health online art auction

Prism Health North Texas is partnering with Padilla Gallery to host an Online Art Auction of curated pieces by local artists. Artworks up for auction span various styles and multiple mediums, including oils, resin, and photography. Bidding closes at 7 p.m. on Monday. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/artauction/?mc_cid=ebaec63e17&mc_eid=515200ebac

• April 13: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• Through April 15: LGBTQIA+ Grief Care

Community Healthcare of Texas Grief Care Services presents and LGBTQ support group for families and friends runs online six Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. To register, call 800-958-5014 or email griefcare@chot.org.

• April 15-25: Always … Patsy Cline

Always…Patsy Cline stars Jolie Holliday as Patsy Cline. Based on the true story of Patsy’s friendship with her most devoted fan, Louise Seger, and chronicles the friendship which began when the two met at the Esquire Ballroom outside Houston. Casa Mañana, 3101 W Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $65 at CasaManana.org.

• April 15: Log Cabin Republicans

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn is the guest speaker at this month’s Log Cabin Republicans meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 144. LCRDallas.org.

• April 16: Turtle Creek Chorale virtual cabaret

Leavin on a Jet Plane is the Turtle Creek Chorale’s new virtual cabaret streaming on YouTube and Facebook. The chorale launches its 41st season singing about all the places we didn’t visit during the pandemic. The performance features your favorite chorale singers as well as Chloe Agnew at 7 p.m. Link to the TCC YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gkG_1jRc7WIWVEODkDzEQ.

• April 16: Changing Perspectives: A Celebration of the Arts

Bruce Wood Dance performs excerpts from Bruce Wood’s iconic crowd–pleaser Polyester Dreams at Annete Strauss Square. ATTPAC.org.

• April 17: Soltar

Teatro Dallas and Cara Mia Theater Company present a magical pageant and interactive procession that celebrates the spring equinox. Procession begins at 2 p.m. at Exall Park and ends at the Latino Cultural Center. Tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/34495/production/1041934.

• April 18: Firehouse Theater Virtual Gala

The Firehouse Theatre will announce its 2021 season with a Dream Big 2021 Virtual Gala at 7 p.m. The one-time stream event will unveil the six musicals coming to the new season as well as information about The Firehouse Theatre University — an expanded education initiative led by Broadway’s Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage aux Folles, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Tickets at bit.ly/DreamBigFHTGala.

• Through April 18: Love & Kindness in the Time of Quarantine

Theatre Three presents a compilation of songs and monologues about life during the coronavirus pandemic, curated and directed by Regina Taylor featuring new works by local Dallas artists.Tickets at https://tickets.theatre3dallas.com/TheatreManager/1/login?event=0.

• Through April 19: Abi Dare and Andrea Lee

Arts & Letter Live presents two award-winning novelists with stories set in Nigeria and Madagascar. $10. https://dma.org/programs/event/virtual-event-abi-dar-and-andrea-lee.

• Through April 21: The Brannen & Red Show

Sammons Center for the Arts presents a virtual concert featuring Brannen Temple on drums and Red Young on organ. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are presented as 48-hour rentals on Vimeo. $10. Members free. SammonsArtCenter.org.

• April 22: Billy Porter

Family Equality hosts a virtual event starring Billy Porter with appearances by Dan Bukatinsky, Alec Mapa, Jim Obergefell and Family Equality CEOStacey Stevenson. https://donate.familyequality.org/event/rsvp-lookingout/e320748/register/new/select-tickets.

• April 24: Forgotten Space: Celebrating the Grateful Dead

Forgotten Space is a Texas-based Grateful Dead tribute band comprised of six diverse musicians with a deep understanding and respect for the rich and varied Grateful Dead songbook. Strauss Square

2389 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• April 24: Soltar

Teatro Dallas and Cara Mia Theater Company present a magical pageant and interactive procession that celebrates the spring equinox. Procession begins at 2 p.m. at Exall Park and ends at the Latino Cultural Center. Tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/34495/production/1041934.

• April 25: WOOD/SHOP

The second in a series of three programs features innovative new works by Bruce Wood Dance company dancers Weaver Rhodes and Seth York at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. Register at BruceWoodDance.org.

• Through April 25: Suffocation Theory

David Rabe, along with Undermain Theatre, turns his short story into a virtual solo performer story told by an unnamed narrator played by Bruce DuBose. Suffocation Theory explores a kind of dreamscape or nightmare-scape of destabilization — of climate, of public events, of private lives — in which all of the narrator’s fears seem to materialize at once. Tickets at undermain.secure.force.com/ticket#

• April 27: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• April 27: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• April 29: Black Tie kickoff

Black Tie Dinner’s digital kickoff. The 2021 fundraising year begins with news including this year’s theme, beneficiaries and other surprises. 6 p.m. at BlackTie.org.

• Through April 30: Bryan’s House Virtual Raffle

Win a luxury trip, fine jewelry and more. Information at BryansHouse.org/raffle.

• Through April 30: Visages: Recent Portraits by Francisco Benitez

Visages: Recent Portraits by Francisco Benitez span works from 2013 to the present and reflect a variety of his series’ and show off his wide range of artistic techniques. Typically working in oil Francisco, has worked back into an old technique of using encaustics which is a mix of heated beeswax and colored pigments which has been used since before the ancient Egyptians. Maestri Gallery, 401 Exposition St. Hours and info at MaestriGallery.com.

MAY

• May 1: Toast to Life

Annual fundraiser for Resource Center. Venetian Carnival is the theme hosted by Steve Kemble. DJ Blake Ward. Free virtual event.

• May 1: Day at the Races

The 13th annual Day at the Races benefits the Turtle Creek Conservancy. Enjoy the popular Derby in a Box, which serves two to four at your home while the event is live streamed from Turtle Creek Park oror on your phone/tablet while you picnic at Turtle Creek Park, and watch the most exciting 2 minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby plus a silent and live auction, Hat Judging Contest, “wagering” and more. From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Buy Derby in a Box here: dayattheraces.muradbid.com and get more event details here: turtlecreekconservancy.org/events/day-at-the-races.

• Through May 2: Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse

DNAworks presents a bike and car tour to the sites associated with the lynching of Mr. Fred Rouse on Dec. 11, 1921. The tour is accompanied by a downloadable, augmented reality app that can be used in each of the five sites to better understand the story of Rouse’s murder at the hands of a white mob. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. The two hour tour begins at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• May 5-19: Texas Gypsies

Sammons Center for the Arts presents a virtual concert featuring Steve Curry on guitar and vocals, Tony Baker, Brian Sandridge, Joe Perez, Andrew Griffith and Travis Udall . Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are presented as 48-hour rentals on Vimeo. $10. Members free. SammonsArtCenter.org.

• May 6-8: Strut Your Stuff

The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.

• May 8: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online to discuss Semi Queer by Anne Balay. Register at https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-4

• May 13: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Through May 16: Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again

Thirty-year retrospective of artist Shirin Neshat’s work runs through May 16 at The Modern, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. TheModern.org.

• Through May 17: Cufflink Art group show

Group show in a variety of mediums includes meticulous graphite drawings by Marshall Harris, subliminal compositions through oil on canvas by Linda Shobe, personal storytelling via collage by Dwight Owsley, intimate close-up portraits from the perspective of Nathan Madrid, dark yet mischievous concrete sculptures by Ross Bonfanti, and digitally abstract maps manipulated by Scott Anderson. Cufflink Art, Dickson-Jenkins Lofts and Plaza, 120 St. Louis Ave. Suite 149, Fort Worth. CufflinkArt.com.

• Through May 31: A Celebration of Friendship

Artist Melanie Brannan is raising funds for the AIM at Melanoma Foundation with an exhibit that explores the meaning of friendship and the potential loss of that relationship with 20 paintings that chronicle her friendship with someone struggling with a diagnosis of nodular melanoma. From noon-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and at all public events at Messanine Gallery at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall XV

Benefit for GDMAF this year features Tiffany, Jennifer Holliday, Thea Austin and Chris Chism. If you purchased tickets for 2020’s Metroball, they will be valid this year. Contact David Hearn at pianobar@aol.com. 7 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. GDMAF.org.

• June 4-5: Cinderella

Ballet North Texas presents the story of an ordinary girl experiencing one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers featuring Prokofiev’s jubilant score. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 5-6: Dallas Pride

• June 10: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• June 12: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• June 15-17: DEI Conference

The Texas Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference virtually brings together LGBT Chamber member businesses and other certified businesses, DEI professionals, supplier diversity professionals, employee resource group members and more.

• June 18-20: Juneteenth Unity Weekend 2021

Hosted by Dallas Southern Pride. Free. Sheraton Suites Market Center, 2101 N. Stemmons Freeway is the host hotel. Code DSP for $89 rate. Ultimate Mega Party at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. on Saturday from 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

• Through June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• June 30: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• July 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Now through July 10: Lonesome Dove: Photos by Bill Wittliff

Lonesome Dove — Larry McMurtry’s epic novel of two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to found the first ranch there — truly captured public imagination. The Lonesome Dove Miniseries, which first aired on CBS in 1989, lassoed an even wider audience. Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the Lonesome Dove exhibition presents classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer, and executive producer of Lonesome Dove. The images, however, are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature, and history. Dupree Lobby, Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving.

• Through July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 12: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Sept. 24: Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon.

• Sept. 24: Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser perform live at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

• Sept. 24-26: LGBTQ Outdoorfest

LGBT Outdoors camping weekend will feature hands-on outdoors workshops and that magic community building that can only take place outdoors around a campfire. Rainbow Ranch in Groesbeck.

• Sept. 25-Jan. 9: Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair

Introducing a dozen new ornate works by the multidisciplinary artist, Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair will open this fall at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter). The exhibition debuts the latest evolution of Agha’s luminous lantern-like sculptures—two site-specific installation pieces commissioned by the Carter—alongside a corresponding series of drawings that elevate practices traditionally assigned as female handiwork, such as embroidery. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: LifeWalk

• Oct. 14: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.