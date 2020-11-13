Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Now on exhibit: Westland

Texas artist Jon Flaming showcases a new body of work exploring cowboy culture and the rural Southwest. Through Jan. 24. Artspace111, 111 Hampton St, Fort Worth.

• Now on exhibit: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers—the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

• Now on exhibit: Healing Pieces

Three artworks debut this fall in Dallas as the first iteration of Healing Pieces: Offerings of Art, Expression and Nature, a collaborative multi-year arts and engagement initiative led by SMU Meadows School of the Arts’ Ignite/Arts Dallas program with myriad partner organizations and individuals. Through Dec. 10 each at a different park. For more information, visit HealingPieces.art.

• Now on exhibit: Members show

New works by the eight current members of 500X. Painting, sculpture, installation, video and photography. Saturdays and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. through Nov. 29 by appointment only. 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition St. 500x.org/schedule-an-appointment.

• Now on exhibit: Mind’s Eye

Mind’s Eye is a solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Yasuyo Maruyama. Through Dec. 5 at Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 13: DIFFA Wreath Auction

The 25th annual DIFFA/Dallas Wreath Auction is a week-long silent auction held online at DIFFADallas.org/wreath. In addition, a selection of wreaths will be on display from 3-6 p.m. at the Tower Club, 1601 Elm Street, 48th Floor.

• Through Nov. 25: Dallas Art Fair

Part physical, part virtual exhibition featuring nine international galleries. Physical exhibition at 150 Manufacturing St. Suite 214 on Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Email sarah@dallasartfair.com for an appointment. Virtual exhibition at CulturePlace.com.

• Nov. 13: Queens of Soul

An evening featuring hits made famous by the reigning divas of Soul and R&B: Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys and Adele. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. MyDSO.com.

• Nov. 13-Jan. 3: Gaylord Texan Resort

The Gaylord Texan celebrates the holidays with the exhibit I Love Christmas Movies, a 50,000 square foot outdoor holiday lanterns exhibition Yuletide Bright and a build-your-own snowman with real snow. Activities include snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread decorating and more. Tickets at GaylordTexanTickets.com. Enter promo code GAYLORD for any available discounts.

• Nov. 14: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month starting this month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss fiction and nonfiction books about and/or written by the LGBTQ community. For our first meeting, we will read the Hugo, Lambda Literary and Eisner Award nominated graphic novel On a Sunbeam by Tillie Waldenat OnASunbeam.com. Register online through the Dallas Public Library’s events calendar. https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club.

• Nov. 14: Dallas Black Dance Theater

The world premiere of I am Large choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh and audience favorite Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest choreographed by Tommie-Waheed Evans performed by the dancers at locations across the Dallas landscape. Virtual performance at 7 p.m. Tickets $30 per household at DBDT.com.

• Nov. 14: Laura Benanti: Live from the West Side

Dallas Summer Musicals presents a livestream concert featuring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti live from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios cabaret-style, showcasing a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of a Broadway star. $30. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

• Nov. 15: Lambda Weekly

Caven CEO Gregg Kilhoffer talks about changes to the gayborhood on the longest-running weekly LGBTQ radio talk show in the country with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON.fm or streamed live at knon.org.

• Nov. 15: Life in Stitches

A first-ever Arts & Letters Live writing and embroidery workshop inspired by the To Be Determined exhibition from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets for this virtual event are $30-35 at DMA.org.

• Nov. 16: Dallas Symphony Chamber Players

This concert will be presented at the Meyerson Symphony Center and streamed live. Tickets for in-person attendance or the live stream are available at DallasChamberMusic.org or at 214-864-1993. In-person tickets are limited.

• Nov. 17: Arts & Letters Live

Neal Karlen on Prince in conversation with Steven W. Lewis, curator of the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. Virtual tickets $7-40 available at DMA.org.

• Nov. 19: Real Live Connection and the DMA

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Teen Advisory Council and Real Live Connection get together to learn more about watercolor and zine-making. All-inclusive art kits for the activities will be available for pick up at the museum. At 5 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/ArtofGiving2020 or contact teens@dma.org. 214-922-1822.

• Nov. 19: Choir of Man

The Eisemann Center presents a virtual show with at least five members of the Choir of Man performing Virtually Live from London at 7 p.m. Tickets at EisemannCenter.com or 972-744-4650.

• Nov. 20: Parsons Dance

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Parsons Dance at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 20-23: Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance presents Hope: A Virtual Dance Experience. 72 hours on Vimeo. Seven dance films with world premieres and a classic by Bruce Wood. Visit BruceWoodDance.org for more information. $30 per household.

• Nov. 20-Dec. 13: Remember. Breathe. Dream.

A contemplative visual arts journey that will span the campus of the Latino Cultural Center. Only four participants will be allowed at a time presented by Cara Mia Theatre. Tickets and info at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Nov. 20-Jan. 3: Dallas Zoo Lights

Cruise through a newly constructed pathway as you marvel at over a million twinkling lights and endless holiday cheer along the way. $65 per car. ZooLights.DallasZoo.com

• Nov. 21: Canned food drive

Lost Souls Rugby will be in the parking lot of the Round-Up Saloon collecting canned goods benefiting Resource Center Food Pantry from noon-4 p.m.

• Nov. 21: What Is & What Will Be

MAKE Trio returns to the Fine Arts Chamber Players stage with a program of juxtapositions: reality and imagination, past and future, certainty and unknown. Including Bartok’s Contrasts, MAKE will also perform works by Ravel, Mihaud and Dallas composer Quinn Mason. Free but must register at FineArtsChamberPlayers.org.

• Nov. 21-22: Funky Finds

Holiday handmade and vintage market featuring 150 makers and pickers at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Exhibits and Cattle 1 Buildings, 3401 Burnett-Tandy Drive, Fort Worth from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Nov. 22: Arts & Letters Live

Live virtual event with Laura Morella, author of The Night Portrait. Tickets available at DMA.org.

• Nov. 27-Jan. 3: Ella’s Swinging Christmas

This tribute to Ella Fitzgerald features Feleceia Wilson at WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison. Tickets and info at WaterTowerTheatre.org

• Nov. 27-Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits

made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

• Nov. 7-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

Two large-scale exhibits are featured: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos; and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Check website for hours, prices and purchase timed tickets at DallasAboretum.org.

• Nov. 27-Jan. 1: Vitruvian Lights

More than 1.5 million lights of all colors bedeck over 550 trees in Addison’s Vitruvian Park.Visitors can drive through the park to see the lights, or park in one of three lots and walk the park in a socially distanced manner. 3966 Vitruvian Way,

Addison. 5-11 p.m. Free.

• Nov. 28-Dec. 6: The Cedars Union Art Auction

The Cedars Union, a nonprofit art incubator located in The Cedars, will hold a fundraising auction of artwork made by their artists. Bidding will be done online beginning at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28-6 p.m. Dec. 6. CedarsUnion.org.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation hosts its Ball to End AIDS World AIDS Day virtual broadcast with celebrity guests and an auction in partnership with Christie’s. More information about the one-hour broadcast at ElizabethTaylorAIDSFoundation.org.

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day Service

The United Methodist Global AIDS Committee commemorates World AIDS Day at 1 p.m. Central Time with a virtual worship service online at Facebook.com/UMCglobalaidsfund and umc.org/en/content/world-aids-day-2020-worship.

• Dec. 2: Red Ribbon Virtual Tree Lighting

Unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS from 6:30-7 p.m. MyResourceCenter.org/redribbon.

• Dec. 2: Arts & Letters Live

Maggie O’Farrell in conversation with Kate Mosse, co-founder of the Women’s Prize for Fiction in a pre-recorded virtual event at 7 p.m. Tickets at DMA.org.

• Dec. 5: DRAGAPALOOZA

DRAGPALOOZA is a concert film featuring some of the best drag queens from around the world — Courtney Act, Derrick Barry, Rhea Litre, Trixie Mattel, Coco Montrese and Sharon Needles. The film will stream exclusively on MySongbird.com beginning Dec. 5.