DECEMBER

• Dec. 6: Federal Club

Holiday party from 7-10:30 p.m. at Magnolia Dallas Downtown, 1401 Commerce St. DFWFederalClub.org.

• Dec. 6: Jingle Bells on Bishop toy drive

Bring a new toy and enjoy discounts, drinks and nosh while you shop beginning at 7 p.m. at Indigo 1745, 370 W. 7th St.

• Dec. 7: Lost Souls Rugby Toy Drive and Tacky Sweater Contest

Lost Souls Rugby toy drive benefits Adelfa Botello Callejo Elementary School and the tacky sweater contest is just for fun from 6-9 p.m. at the Round-Up saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. RoundupSaloon.com.

• Dec. 7: Sleigh Ball

BearDance presents Sleigh Ball benefiting Resource Center from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 7-8: The Nutcracker

North Central Ballet presents The Nutcracker with discounts sponsored by Dallas Voice. With promo code: BALLET, buy one and at one half off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Will Rogers Auditorium, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. NorthCentralBallet.com.

• Dec. 8: Chillin’

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents its annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TWCD.org.

• Dec. 8: The Dallas Way Winter Brunch

Annual brunch benefiting The Dallas Way hosted by Richard Shampain and Jeff Henderson from noon-2 p.m. at 4060 Cochran Chapel. $50 reservation, $60 at the door. TheDallasWay.org.

• Dec. 8: Jingle Bells on Bishop

Bishop Arts District Holiday Poinsettia Walk starts at noon. Buy a glass for 10 tasting pours through the district

• Dec. 8: Prime Timers

Games hosted at a private home in Carrollton. Call for address and directions 214-218-0912. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 8: Stocking auction

Stockings benefit Legacy Founders Cottage from 7-10 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 9: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting

The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org.

• Dec. 9: Black Tie Dinner Wrap Party

Black Tie Dinner distributes checks to its 2019 beneficiaries from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s, 1135 S. Lamar St. BlackTie.org.

• Dec. 10: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at The Dinner Table, 580 W. Arapahoe Road, Richardson. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 10: Grief group

Grief group for persons who have lost a same-sex spouse meets the second and fourth Tuesdays each month from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit MyResourceCenter.org.

• Dec. 10: Pathfinders

Pathfinders group is a community resource for trans masculine individuals (including non-binary trans masculine people and binary trans men), age 18+ in the North Texas/DFW area. Meets the second Tuesday of every month from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Oak Lawn Library Auditorium, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 10: East Texas PFLAG Holiday Gathering

East Texas PFLAG celebrates the holiday season from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Well of Tyler, 3320 Troup Hwy, Suite 230, Tyler. More info at Facebook.com/groups/EastTexasPFLAG,

• Dec. 11: GALA holiday party

GALA holds its holiday party and fundraiser with silent auction, raffle, photo booth, food and drink from 6-10 p.m. at event1013, 1013 E. 15th St., Plano. $25 at GALANorthTexas.org. Raffle tickets $5.

• Dec. 12: THRIVE Discussion Group

Peer-led discussion group for LGBTQ adults 50+ at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road, 6-8 p.m. Questions to [email protected]

• Dec. 12: Business Connections Mixer and Holiday Party

LGBT Chamber mixer and holiday party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at ERDOS + KO , World Trade Center Building, 2050 N. Stemmons Freeway. Free to Chamber members and their guests. LGBTChamber.com.

• Dec. 13: Teddy Bear Party

Teddy Bears for Children’s Health from 8 p.m.-midnight at Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave. A teddy bear is party of admission. Tickets at TeddyBearParty.org.

• Dec. 13-15: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents 40 years of Fa La La at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. For more information visit TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 14: Prime Timers

Brunch at 11 a.m. at Angela’s on Lovers Lane, 7979 Inwood Road. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 15: Prime Timers

Prime Timers attend the Uptown Players production of Nutcrackers A-men at Kalita Humphries Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 16: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• Dec. 17: THRIVE Holiday Party

Holiday Party for LGBTQ adults 50+ from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Dec. 18: Prime Timers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Barbec’s, 8949 Garland Road. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 19: Log Cabin Republicans Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans Dallas will hold annual elections to fill seven seats on the organization’s board of directors: president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and three at-large seats. To nominate someone for the board, send nominations to [email protected] detailing the person’s name, the office for which you are nominating them, your name and the name of the person seconding the nomination. Nominees and those nominating them must be members in good standing. For information contact Bo Richardson via email at [email protected]

• Dec. 19: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org.

• Dec. 19: Rainbow LULAC

Monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Havana, 4006 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit Lulac.org.

• Dec. 19: Women with Pride Holiday Party

Holiday Party for LGBTQ women from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Dec. 24: Chinese food

Congregation Beth El Binah goes out for a traditional Chinese dinner. For information visit BethElBinah.org.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 25: Prime Timers

Potluck at a private home in Carrollton. Call for address and directions 214-218-0912. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 28: Trans/SOFFA support group

An open group for those who identify as other than their assigned birth gender, significant others, friends, family and allies at 5 p.m. at Heart of the Matter Healing Center, 2060 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson.

• Dec. 28: Prime Timers

Lunch and planning meeting at 12:30 p.m. at 2 Guys from Italy, 11637 Webb Chapel Road (south of Forest Lane). chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve