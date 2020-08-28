Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

AUGUST

• Aug. 28: March on Washington 57th anniversary

On the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington, Cathedral of Hope presents a program featuring the Rev. Ray Jordan, the Rev. Carmarion Anderson, the Turtle Creek Chorale and others that can be viewed at LivingHopeServices.org/evfjustice.

• Aug. 29: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever

One of the first network broadcasts of a Dallas Wings game at 3 p.m. on CBS seen locally on Channel 11.

• Aug. 30: Lambda Weekly

Erin Moore is the guest at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. KNON.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 1: Get Centered tour

Virtually tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@myresourcecenter.org.

• Sept. 2: Genesis annual luncheon

Nicole Kidman is featured at the annual luncheon gone virtual supporting Genesis Women’s Shelter from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets at GenesisShelter.org.

• Sept. 8: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Sept. 12: Lambda Legal Women’s Brunch

The women of Lambda Legal’s Dallas Leadership Committee welcome you to join its celebration of and commitment to equality. This is a non-ticketed brunch fundraiser in the name of equality but let them know you are coming. Register on Lambda Legals’s Facebook event page. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3525 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• Sept. 18: Rosh Hashanah eve

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 19: Rosh Hashanah

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 22: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Sept. 27: Kol Nidre

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 28: Yom Kippur

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 11: LifeWalk

Virtual LifeWalk. Register at LifeWalk.org.

• Oct. 11: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association Virtual Tour of Homes. Information at TurtleCreekAssociation.org. $40 members. $50 non-members.

• Oct. 18: Black Tie Live

Because the COVID-19 pandemic precludes the usual in-person, sit-down dinner format that has allowed Black Tie Dinner to raise millions for its beneficiaries over the years, Black Tie this year is going live with a one-hour TV give-a-thon being broadcast on WFAA-TV, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a virtual auction, going live on the Black Tie website in the days before the live show, and there will still be a raffle for a brand new Mercedes Benz, courtesy of Park Place Motors. For information, visit BlackTie.org.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 3: Election Day

DECEMBER

• Dec. 10-18: Chanukah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day