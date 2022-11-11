A Gathering 2022 will honor the battle against HIV/AIDS and celebrate our progress. (Courtesy photo)

‘A Gathering 2022’ will celebrate the strength of community and family

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

On Monday, Nov. 14, Dallas arts leaders will come together for A Gathering 2022, the return of a charity event featuring a total of nine arts organizations and a roster of actors, singers and musicians. The night will serve as a celebratory performance benefiting area HIV/AIDS service organizations.

“It is amazing to see all this incredible talent coming together for a highly entertaining evening of singing, dancing, and spoken word,” Charles Santos, executive/artistic director of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND and co-producer of A Gathering 2022, said in a press release. “We have made incredible progress in fighting HIV/AIDS, bigotry and hate. But we have so much further to go, and this highly entertaining show recognizes the power of community, chosen family and love to overcome them.”

Featuring dance, drag, music, spoken word and more, A Gathering 2022 will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday at the Winspear in the Dallas Arts District.

For one of its producers, A Gathering 2022 is about community as well as awareness.

“Any chance to raise money to support these networks is important,” producer Joel Ferrell said by phone. “HIV/AIDS may not be first on anybody’s mind anymore, which is good news, but it still needs an enormous amount of attention.”

Along with Ferrell, who just came off directing Theatre Three’s Young Frankenstein, and Santos, ATTPAC’s Chris Heinbaugh also serves in a producer role.

Participating arts organizations for the night will include Bruce Wood Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, DASH Ensemble, Verdigris Ensemble, B. MOORE DANCE and the drag queens of the Rose Room.

The night will also feature the work of Dallas Theater Center playwright-in-residence Jonathan Norton and a cast of approximately 75 artists and musicians, including community familiars Denise Lee, Mel Arizpe and Lee Walter.

“I was talking with [Santos] about what a joy it is for these artists to be with others. You have dancers mingling with the symphonies, and the musicians talking with actors,” Ferrell said. “Not only is it a reminder of the world-class performing arts that are here, it also leads to a deeper understanding of the community.”

The first Gathering was in 2011, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the 1981 discovery of the virus that causes AIDS. The second production was in 2013. A Gathering 2022 acknowledges the progress made in preventing and treating AIDS and in LGBTQ rights. It celebrates the power of community and chosen family but also acknowledges the threats to this progress on numerous fronts.

Ferrell remarked how younger generations may not have to worry about HIV/AIDS the way the community did 30-40 years ago. But it is important to keep them educated and never let it become mundane, he stressed.

Ferrell attended a dinner held at Santos’ house — or, perhaps we should say, a gathering — that included conversation about such in preparation for this performance event.

“I was flabbergasted by the conversation. People of different generations and cultures recognize that it is a part of their lives, but it’s never been the death sentence it was the way my generation saw it,’ he said. “That is a joy for me, but as we reflect, we still can’t let our guard down.”

For Ferrell, the arts is an ideal way to celebrate the advancements made in HIV/AIDS research but also to commemorate those who lost their battle to the virus.

“It’s not the burning issue it used to be, but it feels glorious that Charles and Chris and I and others can do this to bring together the community,” he said. “It’s a triple-win really. We have this celebratory event of performing arts; we bring the community together, and we deliver checks to these service organizations.”

Proceeds from A Gathering 2022 will benefit AIN, AIDS Services of Dallas, Prism Healthcare and Resource Center.

In a partnership with the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, A Gathering 2022 will also feature two sections of the AIDS quilt for display.

“The arts are the perfect way to do this. There is sadness but an incredible amount to celebrate, and there’s pathos as well,” Ferrell continued. “Leading into the holidays, this is a time to be with a sort of family. It feels like the only thing we don’t do is break bread.”

Ferrell added in the event’s press release, “This event reminds us that together, we can build something joyful out of a painful past — a better future for all.”

For tickets, visit ATTPAC.org.