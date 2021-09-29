Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett collaborate on the new album Love for Sale which drops this Friday. Love for Sale showcases songs from the Cole Porter songbook. The album is the duo’s second album of classic popular music. The two released Cheek to Cheek in 2014.

The press release has noted that the album will also be the final recorded release of Bennett.

Columbia Records is milking the release big time with standard, deluxe, vinyl and cassette releases and a “highly collectible” box set. Pre-orders are available here.

Here is the Love for Sale tracklist:

“It’s De-Lovely” “Night and Day” “Love For Sale” “Do I Love You” “I Concentrate On You” “I Get a Kick Out of You” “So In Love” “Let’s Do It” “Just One of Those Things” “Dream Dancing” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” (deluxe track only) “You’re The Top” (deluxe track only)

– Rich Lopez