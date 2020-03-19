Tulsi Gabbard dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination and endorsed Joe Biden. Gabbard won two delegates in the American Samoa primary.

In a video posted to Twitter, Gabbard said the Coronavirus made her give up on her bid for the presidency.

The Hawaiian congresswoman angered many Democrats for her vote of “present” on articles of impeachment against Trump.

Her endorsement of Biden was gracious:

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people. I’m confident that he will lead our country, guided by the spirit of aloha respect and compassion, and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.”

In addition to Biden, Bernie Sanders remains in the Democratic race. Sanders said he would re-evaluate his position after three more primaries that will be held later this month.

— David Taffet