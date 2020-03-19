The Fort Worth Police Officers Association announced today that beginning tomorrow (Friday, March 20), the association will be supporting local businesses by purchasing hundreds of bulk meals daily for officers in every patrol division.

“We will identify our most vulnerable local restaurants and focus on providing necessary orders to keep them afloat,” according to a statement released today by FWPOA President Manny Ramirez. “The goal of this effort is two-fold: to ensure that our local economy can survive these tumultuous times, and to ensure that our dedicated front-line police officers have at least one good meal as they protect and serve.”

Ramirez continued: “We recognize that this is going to take contributions from every single one of us to ensure that our great city endures. We are committed to doing our part to support our business community in their time of need, as they so often step up to support our city.

“In every crisis there exists an opportunity. We now have the incredible opportunity to come together and lift each other up as we’ve never done before. If we take this opportunity, there is no doubt, our great city will come roaring out of this crisis stronger than ever. Take care, be kind, be safe.”