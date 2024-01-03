Eddie Bernice Johnson

Funeral arrangements have been set for Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who passed away on Dec. 31.

On Monday, Jan. 8, her casket will lie in repose from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

A prayer service will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Concord Church.

A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. at Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota St., Austin.

— David Taffet