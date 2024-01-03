Funeral arrangements have been set for Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who passed away on Dec. 31.

On Monday, Jan. 8, her casket will lie in repose from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

A prayer service will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Concord Church.

A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. at Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota St., Austin.

— David Taffet